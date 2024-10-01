Throwback: When Michael Jordan Blasted Media After Scoring 51 points With Washington Wizards

When Michael Jordan made his historic NBA comeback in 2001, many were skeptical, including members of the media. As he approached 40, the six-time champion realized he had the whole world to himself. He only intended to demonstrate his ability to play when he made his NBA comeback.

After playing in 28 games so far this season with the Washington Wizards, Michael Jordan had not accomplished anything noteworthy save from occasionally showing hints of his former self. On Dec. 29th, "His Airness" did the unthinkable and dropped 51 points on the Charlotte Hornets to become the then-oldest NBA player to score 50+ points in a single game.

Jordan, aware that the media had been talking about his lackluster six-point performance against the Indiana Pacers the day before, naturally made a subtle jab at them.

"Scoring six points, my career low, I'm pretty sure you guys were saying how old I was," MJ said after his 51-point outburst. "After tonight, I'm pretty sure people are going to say I can still play this game."

Mike shot 9 of 10 from the charity stripe and 21 of 38 from the field in 38 minutes. In addition, he had a team-high +/- of +24 with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Though Jordan's advancing years and deteriorating physical prowess were frequently discussed at the time, it was evident that his heart and spirit of competition never wavered. In fact, the very next game against the New Jersey Nets, Michael Jordan scored 45 points in a brilliant performance to match his 51-point effort.

Even though Jordan was no longer the explosive and high-flying player he once was at 38 years old, he never once had self-doubt while playing. Chris Whitney, a former guard for the Washington Wizards, claims that Michael Jordan even inspired them on a regular basis by showing them that he would bring success to the team.

"It was amazing to see the work ethic, to see the drive, and he [Jordan] would get on the bus and say, 'We get to the playoffs; anything can happen.'" Whitney said. "And he would say, 'Watch. I'm going to turn into something else.'"

When Jordan arrived, Washington was the third-worst team in the league. Although MJ's first season with the Wizards was criticized by some, the team advanced significantly while he was leading them.

