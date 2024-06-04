Throwback: When Michael Jordan Heaped Praise On Young Steve Nash in 1998 Without Knowing His Full Name

One of the best compliments a player can receive in the NBA is praise from peers and opponents, especially when it comes from the unanimous Greatest Player of All Time, Michael Jordan. According to MJ's reflection on the team in the desert and their prospects, Steve Nash and his youthful Phoenix Suns core were granted that privilege in the late 1990s.

Jordan said, "When I look at the future of the Phoenix Suns, I look at Michael Finley and Steve...What's the name of the little kid?" MJ praised the youngsters in a 1998 edition of SLAM Magazine.

One of the best-ever point guards in the NBA

Although Nash wasn't your typical NBA star playmaker at 6'3", the Canadian point guard for our St. Clara team managed to make it work with his exceptional ability to run an offense, improve his teammates, and shoot extremely well. Because of this, he became a favorite in the locker room with the coaches and players.

Don Nelson, a legendary coach, said, "The package of Steve Nash is one I think you can build a franchise on. He's very well-spoken, he's intelligent, he's dedicated to the community...plus, we think that under the right system, he's got All-Star potential."

Suns traded Nash to Mavericks

Despite his lackluster performance in his first two seasons in Phoenix, MJ pointed out that he had promising chemistry with another young talent in Michael Finley. Remarkably, the Suns organization didn't seem to feel the same way, as they dealt him to the Dallas Mavericks in 1998 in exchange for Bubba Wells, Martin Müürsepp, Pat Garrity's draft rights, and a first-round draft pick (who would eventually become his teammate Shawn Marion).

