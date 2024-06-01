Throwback: When Nate Diaz Choked Out Logan Paul Lookalike in Wild Street Brawl

Nate Diaz choked out a Logan Paul lookalike in New Orleans in 2023. Diaz attended a Misfits boxing event to support his teammate Chris Avila. He was involved in a street brawl after the event.

Diaz was spotted choking out someone during the brawl, whom fans mistook as Logan Paul. The unknown person later took to social media to reveal his identity. It was MMA fighter, Rodney Petersen.

Logan Paul lookalike confirmed being choked out by Nate Diaz

Rodney Petersen is a Logan Paul lookalike who goes by the moniker ‘Not Logan Paul’. Petersen later confirmed that he was choked out by Nate Diaz. He wrote on his Instagram story (via Mundo Deportivo): “Got attacked by Nate Diaz. WTF I was like ‘bro, chill.’ He was like ‘I someone say kill?’

Petersen was left unconscious on the street. Diaz had a fight coming up with Jake Paul at that time. Hence, the incident blew up, with netizens claiming that Logan Paul was choked out by Diaz.

New Orleans police didn't pursue a case against Diaz for the incident. The UFC veteran's representative, Zach Rosenfield said (via MMA Mania): "Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate's actions were 100% in self defense. It was clear on video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after."

Rosenfield further claimed that Diaz had complete right to defend himself. He thanked New Orleans police for their decision.

‘Not Logan Paul’ recently filed a lawsuit against Nate Diaz

‘Not Logan Paul’ Rodney Petersen, however, stirred up the pot yet again. He filed a lawsuit earlier this year against Nate Diaz. This came almost a year after the incident took place. Diaz’s representative Rosenfield provided a short response to Petersen’s latest action. He wrote (via MMA Junkie): “LOL”.

Peterson is an MMA fighter with a 0-6 record. Since the incident, he has fought twice in influencer boxing. He was knocked out in 99 seconds by Tristan Hamm in a Misfits event. ‘Not Logan Paul’ later earned a decision win against Cake Paul.

Diaz, meanwhile, is set to return to action on July 6. He fights Jorge Masvidal in a PPV boxing event. Masvidal earned a TKO (doctor’s stoppage) when the duo fought at UFC 244 for the inaugural BMF belt.

The event was initially scheduled for June 1. However, it has been postponed to avoid clashing with UFC 302. Masvidal’s teammate at ATT Dustin Poirier headlines the PPV card against Islam Makhachev.