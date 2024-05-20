Throwback: When Paul Pierce Pooped His Pants During 2008 NBA Finals Against Lakers

On June 5, 16 years ago, Paul Pierce, the legendary NBA player, cemented his legacy with the infamous "Wheelchair Game" during Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pierce suffered what appeared to be a severe injury during the third quarter, causing anxiety among Boston Celtics fans. To everyone's surprise, Pierce was awkwardly carried out in a wheelchair, prompting concerns of a career-threatening injury.

However, the narrative took an unexpected turn when Pierce returned to the game moments later, scoring consecutive three-pointers and helping secure a crucial victory for the Celtics.

Despite the initial heroics, speculation surrounding the incident began to cloud Pierce's remarkable moment, with rumors suggesting that his injury was merely a bathroom break. In an enlightening revelation, Pierce finally set the record straight by confirming that he indeed needed a bathroom break during that pivotal game.

Paul Pierce Took U-Turn From His Earlier Statement

Paul Pierce has long been associated with the infamous "Wheelchair Game" incident during the 2008 NBA Finals. Even after he confirmed it himself, it was widely believed that Pierce needed to sit in a wheelchair because he had an unfortunate accident.

However, having admitted to going to the bathroom for number-two, Pierce later took an opposite turn and said that the earlier assumption was incorrect.

While having a conversation with his former colleague at ESPN, Michell Beadle on What Did I Miss? Podcast, Pierce said,”If you poop your pants, does it make sense to sit down and mush it in a wheelchair?" Pierce asked Beadle. "I would walk back there and go straight to the bathroom. Why would I need a wheelchair if I pooped my pants? You don’t sit down on your poop, right? It doesn’t make sense."

Additionally, in a 2019 interview with the Athletic, he denied the popular theory, stating that he needed the wheelchair because he had to go to the bathroom. He emphasized the implausibility of using a wheelchair if such an incident had occurred, questioning why he would sit in a wheelchair if he had actually had a bathroom-related accident.

With his noteworthy clarification, Pierce has successfully dispelled the enduring misconception, presenting a candid account of the circumstances that led to his wheelchair appearance during the 2008 NBA Finals.

