Throwback: When Robert Whittaker Appeared Shocked At Alex Pereira's Size In Middleweight Division

Robert Whittaker praised Alex Pereira ahead of his fight against Paulo Costa. The Reaper revealed his thoughts on fighting the Brazilian contender in a potential middleweight bout. He went on to praise Poatan for his attributes.

Although Whittaker believes in his ability to emerge victorious against Pereira, the Australian contender appears quite shocked at his stature. However, this bout never came to fruition despite Robert’s desire to fight Alex.

When Robert Whittaker was shocked seeing Alex Pereira

Middleweight contender Robert Whittaker was scheduled to face Paulo Costa at UFC 284. However, this fight was canceled due to a supposed ‘lack of negotiation skills.’ However, the duo faced each other at UFC 298 which had The Reaper emerging victorious.

Prior to UFC 284, Robert Whittaker had few thoughts on fighting Alex Pereira. Poatan moved to the light heavyweight division two months following said comments. This also took place prior to the Brazilian contender’s defeat against Israel Adesanya.

“Pereira is a better match-up for me than Israel,” said Whittaker. The Australian contender anticipated a potential fight against Poatan before his leap to the light heavyweight division. Alex’s push-forward fighting style was a style that The Reaper claimed he was comfortable with.

Whittaker then went on a tangent about Alex Pereira’s stature. The Reaper looked shocked at Poatan’s size compared to Israel Adesanya. Robert, who faced Izzy in the octagon looks absolutely taken aback by the former middleweight contender.

Advertisement

“Who let this guy in?” joked Whittaker. The Australian fighter was once rumored to fight Pereira in a potential middleweight bout. However, this was quickly diminished after Poatan moved up to the light heavyweight division and became a champion.

Also read: Not Alex Pereira but THIS Fighter is ‘Scariest Striker Ever in MMA’ According to Joe Rogan

Israel Adesanya picks Robert Whittaker to ‘beat the brakes off’ of Ikram Aliskerov

Robert Whittaker was scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Fight Night. However, this bout quickly crumbled due to Borz’s step down. It was recently announced that the Russian contender had to pull out of the fight due to illness.

Khamzat Chimaev was replaced by fellow Russian contender Ikram Aliskerov. Fans and fighters alike have started to predict the fight. A well-known fighter and opponent of The Reaper chimed in with his own thoughts regarding the outcome.

Israel Adesanya predicted Robert Whittaker to outclass Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Fight Night. The Last Stylebender does not see the fight as a competitive contest. Instead, he believes the Australian contender will dazzle his opponent.

Advertisement

“I’m picking Rob [Robert Whittaker] in this fight. I think Rob is going to beat the brakes off this guy,” said Israel Adesanya. Although Izzy had gone to war with The Reaper, he possessed immense respect for the fellow middleweight.

Ikram Aliskerov has one loss on his record. Coincidentally, it was Khamzat Chimaev who delivered the knockout loss to the fellow Russian contender. Fans will soon get an answer as both fighters are ready to face each other in Saudi Arabia.