THROWBACK: When Savannah James Didn’t Want LeBron James to Join Cavaliers Back in 2014

LeBron James' triumphant return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 might have been met with enthusiasm from fans worldwide, but it wasn't without reservations from his wife, Savannah James.

She shared on her Everybody's Crazy Podcast that when LeBron initially expressed his desire to return to Cleveland, she hesitated. Having settled in Miami and considering the rocky reception LeBron had encountered in Cleveland following his departure years earlier, it's understandable why she had concerns about moving back.

"And then LeBron said, 'I'm taking my talents back to Cleveland,' I'm like, 'What? No, I don't want to go back,'" she recalled. It's understandable, given that Savannah had grown accustomed to life in Miami, and LeBron had faced a less-than-warm reception in Cleveland following his departure in 2010.

Yet, LeBron's unwavering determination prevailed, and Savannah ultimately came to terms with the decision.

In hindsight, LeBron's return to the Cavaliers was a monumental move. He led the team to an NBA title in 2016, ending Cleveland's 52-year championship drought.

This victory was particularly remarkable, as the Cavaliers mounted an extraordinary comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the formidable Golden State Warriors. This culminated in LeBron fulfilling a promise he had made as a teenager to bring a championship to Cleveland.

After leaving the Cavaliers for the second time in 2018, LeBron's departure didn't diminish the gratitude and warmth he and his family received from the Cleveland community. Despite his departure, the memories of the championship victory and his contribution to the team remain deeply appreciated by the fans, ensuring that the bond between LeBron and Cleveland endures beyond his playing days.

Savannah also acknowledged that she believes her long-standing relationship with LeBron James might not have endured if he hadn't been drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2003.

Reflecting on their high school romance, Savannah expressed gratitude to the Cavaliers, emphasizing that if LeBron had been drafted by a different team and relocated shortly thereafter, their relationship might not have survived.

“LeBron got drafted to Cleveland when we was younger, and I'm from Akron, 30 minutes down the road, but I don't know. If I had to ask him, if he was sittin' here... I think that he would say the same in like, 'I don't know what would have happened.' So, thanks Cleveland Cavaliers... We've talked about this a lot. Yeah like so thanks guys, keeping my love around,” Savannah added.

Following LeBron's rookie season, he and Savannah welcomed their first child, Bronny, in 2004, marking the beginning of their family. Their relationship and family continued to grow over the years, with the addition of two more children, Bryce in 2007 and Zhuri in 2014.

