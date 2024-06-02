Throwback: When Sean Strickland Shocked The World Dominating Israel Adesanya At UFC 293

UFC 293 witnessed one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. Middleweight contender Sean Strickland dominated two-time champion Israel Adesanya and managed to grab his title at Qudos Bank Arena.

The rivalry between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya was a hot-blooded one. Both fighters often engaged in several back-and-forths on social media and even press conferences before the match.

When Sean Strickland Dominated Israel Adesanya At UFC 293

Sean Strickland was an underdog against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Tarzan was given little chance since The Last Stylebender was coming off of a huge victory against Alex Periera in the much-anticipated rematch.

Throughout the build-up, Strickland managed to aggravate Adesanya. The rivalry shared by the contenders was considered some of the most entertaining trash-talking moments in the UFC.

The start of the fight witnessed a resilient Strickland countering Adesanya with a devastating blow. This was the start of the end for The Last Stylebender. Tarzan threw a barrage of punches that had him winning the first round.

Despite holding his own, Strickland walked through The Last Stylebender throughout the fight. The fifth round was a nightmare for the New Zealand fighter. Towards the end, Tarzan marched forward as he was seen screaming at the former champion.

Sean Strickland emerged via a unanimous decision victory. This major upset shocked fans as Tarzan enjoyed the moment of becoming the UFC Middleweight Champion.

Sean Strickland Goes Off On UFC Fighter Pay

Throughout the years, the UFC has witnessed an immeasurable amount of success. However, with those came its downsides. The organization was constantly accused of not paying the fighters what they deserved.

Middleweight fighter Sean Strickland is one of the most outspoken contenders in the sport. Fans adore Tarzan due to his ability to speak without a filter. The fighter recently went on a tirade against Tom Brady that went viral.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Strickland proceeded to go off on the UFC fighter pay issue. “The UFC doesn’t do the right things,” said Tarzan to the former heavyweight champion of the world.

The middleweight contender also compared the organization's revenue to the fighters. In the video, Tarzan seemed visibly upset and decided to campaign for appropriate fighter pay.

Sean Strickland is now scheduled to face Paulo Costa at UFC 302. The middleweight bout will take place at the co-main event of Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev.