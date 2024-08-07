Throwback: When Simone Biles Was Attacked by a Bee at the World Championships

Simone Biles is well-known for her complicated mat routines, which allow her to do risky feats with high difficulty levels. And it appears that, while the Olympic Champion is unafraid of breaking her neck on the mat, bees can shake her far easier.

Biles, standing on the platform of the 2014 World Championships with a dazzling gold medal around her neck, had no idea a bee was sitting on her bouquet. Biles only got into panic mode once Larisa Andreea Iordache (silver) pointed it out. It was one hilarious moment to remember though.



Biles missed the start of the 2014 season with a shoulder injury. However, this did not prevent the gymnast from defending her championships at the US and World Championships.

Biles captured her second global all-around championship in a row in the 2014 global Championships in Nanning, China. In addition, Biles became the first woman in 40 years to win four gold medals at the same World Championships.

She won gold in the team, all-around, balancing beam, and floor exercise events, as well as a silver medal in the vault. It was the most medals won by an American woman in the world championships, with Shannon Miller previously holding the record of five.

And Biles was just seventeen. It was only the start of a gold-spangled legendary career that earned her the fitting moniker of the GOAT.

Simone Biles has ended this year's Olympics, but the incredible accomplishments she performed — garnering three gold medals and one silver — will live on in our memories.

The gymnast led Team USA to win in the team all-around on July 30, beginning with a vault that earned the team-high score of 14.900.

Her floor routine, which included music from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, surprised the crowd and judges with two of her unique talents. Her gravity-defying feat earned her a score of 14.666, which helped Team USA win the all-around gold medal with 171.296 points. Italy finished second, with Brazil coming in third.

During the individual all-around final on August 1, Biles performed the Yurchenko double pike on the vault, which will be named after her in 2023. The "Biles II" vault is now the most difficult in women's gymnastics, at 6.4 points.

Biles won her second all-around gold medal with an electrifying floor performance that sent the fans wild on her last spin. With 59.131 points, she beat Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (57.932) and reigning individual all-around champion Sunisa Lee (56.465).

Biles' redemption trip did not end there. The gymnast earned another gold medal in the women's vault final on August 3, earning 15.300 with the Yurchenko double pike. Andrade won silver (14.966), while Jade Carey took bronze (14.466).

Biles completed her Olympic adventure Monday with tumbles that earned her silver in the floor final, 0.033 points behind Andrade (14.166).

She performed 17 routines in Paris, participating in all but one event. The 27-year-old has already won seven Olympic gold medals and eleven total.

