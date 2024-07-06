Throwback: When Steve Kerr Compared Stephen Curry's Popularity to Michael Jordan

Steph Curry caused such havoc in the NBA that his notoriety skyrocketed. The NBA's 3-point revolution was started by the "baby-faced assassin," which contributed to his rise to prominence, starting with his MVP season in 2014–15. His performance a year later had a revolutionary impact on basketball. His performances were so impactful that his coach, Steve Kerr, compared his popularity to Michael Jordan.

Curry's career had gotten off to a somewhat slow start, so it was startling to be mentioned in the same sentence as Jordan. His critics took offense at the analogy, while his supporters pressed that storyline even harder.

Still, it was undeniable that No. 30 was getting into a league of his own. Steve Kerr experienced both the unfathomable peak of Michael Jordan in the mid-1990s and Curry's unanimous MVP season in 2016. That’s why, when he spoke about it, the world listened.

What did Kerr say?

Steve Kerr drew parallels between the public's reaction to Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. He noted that Michael would attract crowds everywhere, even at 2 a.m., with people hoping for an autograph as they arrived at hotels. Similarly, people now come early to games just to watch Steph warm up. Kerr observed that the fascination with Steph today is very reminiscent of the infatuation people had with Michael.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stephen Curry Pens Heartfelt Note For Klay Thompson With Series of Instagram Stories After Mavericks Move

Both players dazzled fans with their skill set

With his skillful play and unique ability to seemingly "float" in the air when attacking the basket, Michael Jordan mesmerized the entire world. It was breathtaking to watch.

On the other hand, our jaws drop when Steph fires shots from the logo during a transition. It's one thing to have the audacity to shoot from such a distance, but it's hard to describe the confidence he must have to do so frequently.

Is Curry the greatest guard since Michael Jordan?

"His Airness" has been compared to several point guards and shooting guards since he announced his retirement in 2003. Many tried and many failed to win the comparison. Curry, though, is among the select few who can legitimately argue that he is the best guard in Chicago since No. 23.

Advertisement

To be honest, only Curry and Kobe Bryant should be included in this conversation, with all due respect to Dwyane Wade, Tracy McGrady, James Harden, Allen Iverson, and a host of other players.

ALSO READ: LeBron James or Michael Jordan? Lionel Messi Weighs In on NBA GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict