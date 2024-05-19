Throwback: When The Rock Returned To WWE Monday Night RAW To Save Eugene from Jonathan Coachman

The Rock’s returns to WWE have always been blissful moments. The Great One might have said goodbye to wrestling full time in 2004 ,but he never left his “home”, and since then time and again, The Peoples Champion has always returned to surprise the crowd.

The Rock saved Eugene

So on this day, exactly 20 years ago, in 2004, The Rock made a sensational return to WWE in the final moments of Monday Night RAW. It was a segment where former WWE wrestler, the one with an unsound mind, Eugene was being insulted by Jonathan Coachman.

He had yelled at Eugene to get out of the building, and as a teary-eyed Eugene was making his way back on the ramp, The Rock appeared from backstage. The Rock then took Eugene inside the ring, to give an earful to Coachman.

The Rock ridiculed Coachman, before finally performing a finisher on him. However, for The People’s Elbow, The Rock asked Eugene to do it and the crowd loved all of it. Check out the video below:



The Rock’s retirement from full-time wrestling in 2004

By 2002, The Rock had decided to pursue an acting career, and thereby at SummerSlam 2002, he dropped the title to Brock Lesnar. In fact, his popularity had started to go down ever since beating Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18.

And by the time he was involved in a match against Lesnar at SummerSlam, it had plunged considerably. The news had spread that The Rock was leaving WWE to pursue his Hollywood career. He was, thereby, heavily booed in the SummerSlam match.

The Rock however, returned to WWE in January 2003 to feud with Hulk Hogan at No Way Out in 2003, which he won and then faced Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. That was The Rock’s final bout with Steve Austin, and The Rattlesnake quit WWE after that.

Then The Rock was then intimidated by a returning Goldberg, who then squared off against The Rock at Backlash. The Rock then lost the match, and as his contract got ended, he went on to pursue his acting career full-time.

He returned to WWE in 2011 to host WWE WrestleMania 27. Since then, he has been making appearances in WWE on a part-time basis.

