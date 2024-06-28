Throwback: When This WWE Legend Became First-Ever Member of Vince McMahon’s ‘Kiss My A** Club’

Vince McMahon was widely known for his bizarre storylines during his time as WWE chairman. Although some of those segments may be viewed as controversial today, there’s no denying that they garnered significant fan interest. One such storyline was Vince McMahon’s ‘Kiss My A** Club.’

Although WWE wants you to forget that this club even existed, it remains indelible in the memories of wrestling fans. The concept behind this outrageous angle was for McMahon to showcase his power or to discipline his employees. That said, who was the inaugural member of this eye-brow-raising movement?

William Regal became the first-ever member of The Vince McMahon Kiss My A** Club

In 2001, Team WWE defeated the Alliance (WCW/ECW) in an invasion storyline. While McMahon was the boss spearheading team WWF, William Regal was a member of the Alliance. After The Alliance’s collapse, Regal found himself at the mercy of McMahon, begging to keep his job.

On the other hand, McMahon, known for his authoritative presence, decided to make an example out of Regal. As a result, he created the Vince McMahon Kiss My A** Club.

What happened next? Well, while many others linked with the Alliance lost their jobs, William Regal knelt and puckered up to kiss McMahon’s billion-dollar bottom on the November 19th, 2001 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Ultimately, Regal would keep his job but go down in history as the first-ever member of the Vince McMahon Kiss My A** Club. Despite the controversial nature of the storyline, the movement continued for years and saw several members join the club.

4 WWE stars who avoided the Vince McMahon Kiss My A** Club

As the storyline continued, the likes of Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Jim Ross were forced to bow to Vince McMahon.

It’s worth noting that a few members of the club were overpowered into submitting to McMahon. But there were also a few names who avoided joining the said club. The stars who narrowly escaped or tackled joining the infamous storyline were Stone Cold Steve Austin, Trish Stratus, and Triple H.

Nonetheless, storylines of this nature no longer exist in WWE. And with Vince McMahon no longer in WWE, the style of booking and storylines have undergone a significant change under Triple H’s regime. It must be said, that aside from the controversial storylines, McMahon’s influence on wrestling history remains unparalleled.