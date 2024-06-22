Throwback: When Tom Aspinall Was 'Sized Up' By Alex Pereira At UFC 295

Tom Aspinall once narrated an anecdote where Alex Pereira evaluated him. The Brit felt like Poatan believed he could defeat him in a potential fight. Claiming he was ‘frosty,’ Honey Badger was not surprised at the Brazilian’s comments regarding potential move up to the heavyweight division.

Currently fighting in the light heavyweight division, Pereira expressed fighting for the heavyweight championship belt. Although the Brazilian fighter did not say much, Aspinall felt some sort of way during their first interaction.

When Alex Pereira evaluated Tom Aspinall at UFC 295

UFC 295 was a stacked card. It was headlined by Alex Pereira, who faced Jiří Procházka in the light heavyweight bout. The same event witnessed Tom Aspinall delivering a stunning knockout victory against Sergei Pavlovich.

Although they were not scheduled to fight each other, Tom Aspinall had a strange suspicion toward Alex Periera. Both contenders’ initial meeting was at the UFC 295 press conference where they sat right next to each other.

Aspinall claimed Alex Pereira ‘sized him up’ on their first meeting. According to Honey Badger, the Brazilian contender supposedly felt like he could defeat the Brit. This incident was narrated on popular YouTuber True Geordie’s podcast.

“He was quite frosty when I met him,” said Aspinall about meeting Pereira for the first time. After the press conference ended, Honey Badger told his father about the Brazilian contender’s supposed belief.

“He thinks he can beat me,” said Aspinall to his father. This was after both contenders barely shared an exchange. However, the British contender felt like Poatan was evaluating him during the aforementioned event.

A heavyweight fight between Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall is considered a must-watch. However, there are no current updates regarding the rumored shift for the Brazilian.

Why does Kamaru Usman hate Alex Pereira’s ‘leaked’ sparring videos?

On social media, fighters often share footage of their sparring matches. However, while some are posted by the athletes themselves, a few are not. These videos are often tagged as ‘leaked.’ This leaves the impression that the said sparring is exclusive.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman expressed he has a strong disdain toward this maneuver. On his Pound 4 Pound podcast, The Nigerian Nightmare went off on the said leaked sparring footage.

“When did we get into this culture to where every sparring session now, your videos are leaked,” said Kamaru Usman. Alex Pereira’s supposed leaked footage seemingly bothered the former champion due to the volume of videos posted.

“Alex Pereira is sparring this kid, and there’s a video of him beating somebody up,” asserted The Nigerian Nightmare. Usman’s strong disdain toward the said leaked videos seemed to know no boundaries.

He also claimed to possess a lot of videos of him sparring with Justin Gaethje. However, Usman mentioned these videos were not leaked. Due to the frequent releases of supposed sparring videos, Kamaru went on a tirade.