THROWBACK: When Tom Brady Had Hilarious Reaction to a Picture of Himself Attending Blackpink’s Concert

Tom Brady finally hung up his boots “for good” last year in February after his 23-long season at the National Football League (NFL) and the upcoming Fox Sports lead analyst for the league has been enjoying some quality time ever since then.

One of the instances was when he took his daughter and her friends to a Blackpink concert following his retirement and this became the talk of the town.

The future Hall of Famer had a hilarious reaction after a picture of him went viral from the concert with Vivian and her friends at the Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey. Here is how he reacted.

Tom Brady's hilarious reply when his picture at the Blackpink concert went viral

Tom Brady attended Blackpink's concert at the MetLife Stadium Concert in Rutherford, New Jersey last year along with his daughter Vivian and her friends. While he was there, a fan clicked a picture of him in a white t-shirt and a cap which quickly went viral on the internet.

Replying to a post of him with his daughter at the concert by Pop Base, Brady quoted, "This is the most "dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert" picture ever taken."

Meanwhile, on August 17 last year, the official Instagram account of NFL posted a picture of the three-time Super Bowl MVP calling him an “ultimate dad” with Blackpink members Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa, along with the former New England Patriots legend then 10-year-old daughter and one of her friends, backstage.

The 46-year-old shares Vivian and his son Benjamin with his now ex-wife and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen. He also has a son with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady enjoys beach trip with the kids

Tom Brady, is giving all his time to his family and kids after retirement and ahead of his upcoming job as a Fox Sports’ lead analyst. He was recently seen on a beach trip with Benjamin and Vivian.

The trip came after his Netflix Roast Special where the retired NFL star took insults on his personal and professional relationships which involved jokes about his ex-partners Bundchen and Moynahan.

