Throwback: When Travis Kelce Didn’t Include Patrick Mahomes and Himself in Best TE-QB Combos of All Time Ranking

Many NFL fans consider Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes one of the best Tight End-Quarter Back combos. But Kelce’s thoughts do not align with fans. He ranked the best tight end-quarterback combos of all time on the Bussin’ With The Boys show and his revelation will surely surprise you.

Kelce believes Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are the best-ever TE-QB pair. At number 2, he slotted in Phillip Rivers and Antonio Gates. He finished the list with John Elway and Shannon Sharpe at third place.

Travis Kelce ranks the best TE-QB pairs of all time

Host Will Compton asked Kelce to list his top three TE-QB combinations of all time. He added that the Chiefs TE can include himself and Patrick Mahomes. Kelce joked that he had made this mistake once already. He had to face backlash for adding himself to his own Mount Rushmore.

Kelce snubbed himself and his teammate out of the conversation. He ranked Rob Gronkowski and Brady at the top. According to him, they are the best pair to grace the football pitch. Next up on his list were Phillip River and Antonio Gates.

“Have you guys ever diagnosed Phillip Rivers and Antonio Gates?”, Kelce asked Compton. The top-paid TE in the league said that they were unstoppable. He added that Antonio’s touchdown stats are ridiculous. He guessed that Gates has the most TDs ever as a tight end.

Kelce has put the latter on number 2 just because they hadn’t won the Super Bowl. He thought for a while before revealing his third entry. John Elway and Shannon Sharpe made it to Kelce’s list at the end. He was still confused so Compton suggested Manning and Clark. Kelce said he wasn’t sure so Compton joked if that was because Clark was too white.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes pair in the NFL

Mahomes and Kelce have helped the Chiefs build a dynasty. The pair has led the Kansas-based franchise to three titles in the last five years. They have their sights set on Super Bowl LIX. Kelce-Mahomes pair wants to complete the first three-peat in NFL history.