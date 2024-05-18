Throwback: When Tyson Fury Shocked The World By Getting Up In Final Round Against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury doing the unthinkable in his much-anticipated fight against Deontay Wilder in 2018 is considered one of the most shocking moments in boxing history. The Gypsy King continuing the fight despite the thunderous blow from The Bronze Bomber has remained one of his career highlights.

Deontay Wilder is known to have the strongest right hand in boxing. Although fighters manage to outbox him throughout the fight, the dynamite he possesses in his strikes turns the lights out for his opponents.

When Tyson Fury got up in the final round against Deontay Wilder

The build-up for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder was filled with animosity from both camps. As the fight neared, the contenders involved themselves in hostile exchanges that brought excitement to the fight itself.

Since then, both fighters have been involved in one of the most iconic trilogies of all time. However, a moment in their first fight caught a lot of attention from boxing fans. The moment when Tyson Fury rose from the canvas in the twelfth round still remains one of the best moments in the sport.

The first fight held in December 2018 witnessed Tyson Fury outboxing Deontay Wilder throughout the fight. Although he tasted the canvas in the ninth round, the Brit managed to weather the storm.

However, the twelfth round encountered a crucial point in Tyson Fury’s boxing career. Deontay Wilder delivered a deafening blow that appeared to have knocked out The Gypsy King.

When referee Jack Reese the ten-count, Tyson Fury managed to prove the audience wrong and emerge from the canvas. Fans alongside Deontay Wilder appeared to be shocked witnessing the WBC champion’s rise.

Although the fight ended in a split-decision draw, fans of the sport took Tyson Fury’s side. The majority believed that The Gypsy King had done enough to earn the victory against The Bronze Bomber in their first fight.

Deontay Wilder predicts Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk in a much-anticipated unification bout. Since the legendary Lennox Lewis vs Evander Holyfield fight, this fight is said to make history in the sport of boxing.

One of Fury’s former rivals, Deontay Wilder gave his thoughts on the outcome of the fight. When The Bronze Bomber faced Robert Helenius after his brutal loss against The Gypsy King, he gave his expertise on the fight.

“Fury’s size is what makes him, I think, gain more success,” said Deontay Wilder. The American contender believed that The Gypsy King’s size could potentially allow him to emerge victorious in the Usyk fight.

He also claimed that Tyson Fury engaged in unethical behavior during his fight against Steve Cunningham. The Bronze Bomber is often known to accuse the Brit of cheating and failed to hold back in his prediction as well.

Wilder believed that Tyson Fury would impose his size advantage by leaning on Oleksandr Usyk and tiring him out. Lucky for The Bronze Bomber, both fighters face each other in one of the most hyped fights of 2024.