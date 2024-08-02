Throwback: When Vince McMahon Tore Both His Quads After the Infamous 2005 WWE Royal Rumble Botch

Vince McMahon is strict about following his plan to the letter. But boy, does he get angry when something goes wrong with his plans? The 2005 30-man Royal Rumble extravaganza is remembered not just for its infamous botched finish but also for an irked Vince McMahon tearing both his quads.

At the time, Batista and John Cena were the top stars on WWE’s main brands, Raw and SmackDown. While Batista was originally booked to win the match, Vince McMahon's wrath was aroused by a mistake in the match's closing moments, which caused him to tear his quadriceps after his trademark power walk.

Vince McMahon tore his quads after powerwalking to the ring at 2005 Royal Rumble

As stated, the Animal, Batista, was expected to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match and face Triple H at WrestleMania 21. However, during the climax of the match, Batista set up Cena for his finisher, Batista Bomb.

But the momentum with which Cena was pushed onto Batista’s shoulders led to a double elimination. This is when the chaos unfolded as Raw and SmackDown referees argued in support of their respective brand’s stars.

The WWE crew backstage scurried to see the replay in hopes of finding a solution. While speaking to Wrestling Inc recently, former WWE producer Bruce Pritchard recalled his initial reaction to the situation.

He said: “The initial reaction was, “F**k!’ The second reaction was, ‘Let’s take a look at it and see if, hopefully, Cena hit first.’”

After checking the replay from all angles, it was confirmed that both men hit the floor at the same time. At this point, Vince McMahon was fuming and the pandemonium compelled him to take matters into his own hands.

Advertisement

McMahon was then seen powerwalking and rambling his way to the ring. He even flung his jacket down in frustration. The moment McMahon slid into the ring from underneath the bottom rope and tried to stand, he felt a snap and was immediately weighed down.

This is when McMahon knew his quads were torn. Despite the conspicuity of pain in his face, McMahon barked orders from a seated position and ordered the match to be restarted.

Also Read: When Vince McMahon Almost Booked the Rock in a Wrestling Match With a Live Bear

Ultimately, Batista eliminated John Cena to pick up the win.

Vince McMahon is no longer with WWE

Despite spearheading the global juggernaut for four decades, McMahon was forced into retirement. In 2022, McMahon resigned as CEO of WWE because of serious allegations against him and his involvement in embezzlement.

However, he made his return in 2023 and sold the company to TKO Group Holdings. But more serious accusations against McMahon led to his resignation as chairman of the board of directors in January 2024.

Advertisement

At present, Triple H is the whole and soul of the WWE creative. Meanwhile, Vince McMahon’s name is not allowed to be mentioned on WWE TV due to his chequered past.