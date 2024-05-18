THROWBACK: When Vince McMahon Tried To Force CM Punk To Drink Alcohol

There’s no second opinion on the fact that Vince McMahon was a wild creature in WWE. The former WWE Chairman did things out-of-the-box, as per his own liking. There was nobody to question him for his acts. Now that he has been gone for a long time, his stories are coming to the surface every now and then.

So, there’s a very interesting story from WWE’s yesteryears when Vince McMahon had forced CM Punk to drink alcohol during a plane journey. Yes, we read it right! Vince McMahon who himself was in an inebriated state not only forced Punk to drink but also tried to instigate Punk against Carlito and Shelton Benjamin who were present there on the flight.

This story was revealed by former WWE superstar Chris Masters. Speaking to Hannibal TV in 2020, Masters revealed that McMahon supposedly was forcing Punk to drink to test his willpower. He also instigated Carlito and Shelton Benjamin to pick a fight with Punk which literally left The Second City Saint annoyed big time.

What happened on the plane?

Masters disclosed that Punk who was pressured by Vince McMahon to drink eventually got angry when Carlito and Shelton Benjamin tried to flirt with Maria, whom Punk was dating at the time.

“CM Punk wouldn't drink. And eventually, it went from CM Punk drinking to 'Hey, if you're such a shooter, CM Punk, How about you take on..?' I think it was first Shelton Benjamin, And after that, it was Carly (Carlito) because Carly would flirt with Maria and I'm pretty sure CM Punk and Maria would be together at the time or together at that point,” Masters said.

Masters said that since Punk had some heated exchange with Carlito and it settled down later. He also said that he didn’t even know what to do, had he been at the palace of CM Punk.



Vince McMahon and CM Punk fight

While CM Punk was indeed a top star in the company alongside John Cena, he did have some great duels with Vince McMahon and his son-in-law and current WWE CCO, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

Punk was miffed with the fact that he had to drop his title and end his 400-day WWE Championship reign with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in 2013. According to Punk, The Rock was a part-timer, and that Punk wanted to go into the main event of WrestleMania with John Cena.

Punk though did the needful as told by the WWE management, he walked out of the company six months after doing so. Punk was terminated by WWE for prolonged absence, and was handed over his termination letter, right on his wedding day. This further roused tensions between the two and Punk kept on speaking ill of WWE, vowing never to return.

However, with time the dust also settled and Punk returned to the WWE at the Survivor Series in 2023. Triple H and Punk have had issues in the past, but they resolved it for the sake of business. Now, at 46, CM Punk is back again in WWE nearly after a decade and hopefully will retire from professional wrestling here only.

