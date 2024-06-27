THROWBACK: When Wrestling Broke Boundaries With Historic Crossover Match Between Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki

Wrestling broke boundaries in 1976 as Japanese professional wrestling star and NJPW founder Antonio Inoki locked horns with the then-World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Muhammad Ali. This unique crossover match was unprecedented at the time and is considered a pivotal event in the origins of mixed martial arts.

While Ali was a renowned boxer at the time, Inoki was a revered wrestler and martial artist in his own right. The match billed as ‘The War of the Worlds’ saw an inconclusive end after a grueling 15 rounds. Interestingly, Ali presumed that the match was an exhibition bout until he learned that it was a real fight.

Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki, who won the match?

In a bid to prove that wrestling was a superior sport, Antonio Inoki threw the challenge for a crossover match against Muhammad Ali. The match took place on June 26, 1976, at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Around 14,500 fans witnessed the two veterans of different disciplines go to war.

As noted above, Ali was unaware that the match was supposed to be a real competition. After watching Inoki training drop-kicks and grapples six days before the match, Ali learned that it was indeed going to be a real match. As a result, the rules of the match were renegotiated by Ali’s representatives. The new rules barred Inoki from throwing, grappling, and tackling Ali in the match. Additionally, Inoki could only kick with one knee on the mat.

Early on in the fight, Inoki strategically targeted Ali’s legs, throwing kicks. However, it wasn’t enough to bring Ali down, as he threw jabs of his own. But, Inoki had some success in round seven, as he took down Ali with a kick after getting hit by a jab. Similarly, Inoki managed to knock Ali down once again in round 8 but was warned by the referee for delivering a low blow.

The fight continued until round 15, with both men exchanging shots. It was at this point that the match was stopped and declared a no-contest. The duo then shook hands, ending a spectacle of a fight that was later construed as a mixed martial arts match.

48 years later, today, both men are remembered for their storied careers in their respective sports. While Inoki was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010, Ali received the honor posthumously in 2024.

Muhammad Ali was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2024 by The Undertaker

The three-time Boxing World Heavyweight Champion made two notable appearances in WWE after retiring from boxing. ‘The Greatest’ was a part of the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985, officiating the tag team match involving Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

Commemorating his legendary career, The Undertaker took center stage at the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 event to induct the boxing legend. Taker started his speech with Ali’s signature quote, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”

Ali’s wife, Yolanda, was also in attendance, who later presented the People’s Championship to The Rock, as he had sought permission from Ali to use “The People’s Champ” tagline in 1998.

All in all, it was sensational to see The Undertaker, who is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, induct the late great boxing icon.

