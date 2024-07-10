Tiffany Stratton's Boyfriend: All You Need to Know About Love Life of Miss MITB 24 Winner

Jessica Woynilko, popularly known by her professional wrestling name Tiffany Stratton, is a WWE superstar. Currently, Tiffany Stratton is an active part of the Friday Night SmackDown brand. Tiffany recently captured the Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase at the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, defeating some of the biggest names from IYO Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark.

Tiffany Stratton was born in Prior Lake, Minnesota, United States of America, in 1999. Before entering professional wrestling, Stratton competed as a skilled gymnast and even in powerlifting and bodybuilding.

The Buff Barbie is currently regarded as one of the brightest prospects for WWE. The company definitely sees Tiffany as a future WrestleMania headliner. In just three years of her career, Stratton is at the top of the mountain, and she is just getting started.

WWE fanatics absolutely love Tiffany Stratton. She gets massive reactions from the crowd wherever she performs in front of the crowd. Other than her spectacular professional wrestling ability and WWE career, fans love to track down the lives of their favorite celebrity. Fans often ask questions if Tiffany Stratton dating someone. If yes, who is the lucky guy dating Buff Barbie?

Who is Tiffany Stratton’s Boyfriend

Tiffany Stratton is in a relationship with Marcel Barthel, a German professional wrestling superstar. Marcel Barthel is currently working with the world’s biggest professional wrestling company, WWE, and is popular by his WWE in-ring stage name, Ludwig Kaiser.

Ludwig Kaiser is currently actively performing on the Monday Night Raw brand, an opposite brand of her lady love Tiffany Stratton. Ludwig Kaiser is important, and the Imperium faction is under the leadership of WWE Intercontainal champion, The Ring General, Gunther.

How old is Ludwig Kaiser

Marcel Barthel, aka Ludwig Kaiser, was born in Pinneberg, Schleswig-Holstein, West Germany, on 8 July 1990. As of 2024, Kaiser is 34 years old. On the other hand, Tiffany Stratton was born in 1999, and she is 25 years old. Both Tiffy and Kaiser have a significant age gap of nine years.

How long have Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Straton been dating

Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton have been dating since April of 2022. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his show “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” Tiffany opened up about her relationship with Ludwig Kaiser, where she even revealed how a stone paper scissor game started their relationship.

Tiffany Stratton revealed, “We kind of always knew of each other 'cause we both were at the Performance Center," Stratton said. "One day, he was out, and it was my birthday weekend, so I was out. And we actually played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost, and he had to ask me on the date."

Tiffy later revealed that she and Ludwig face problems because they work on different brands. They only meet on a few dates, but they try to make those dates worth it.

What is Ludwig Kaiser’s Net Worth

According to a report by SportsKeeda, Ludwig Kaiser's original net worth is still unknown. Still, the expected net worth of German professional wrestling superstar Ludwig Kaiser is approximately $1 million—$3 million as of 2024. The major part of his earnings comes from his WWE career, social media, and other brand deals.

