TikTok Star Allison Kuch Says There’s Clear Hierarchy Among NFL Wives Based on Players’ Salaries

TikTok sensation Allison Kuch has spent the past seven years immersed in the world of the NFL. She gained an insider’s view of the intricate social dynamics among players' wives and girlfriends. Married to NFL free agent Isaac Rochell, Kuch has observed some inmost details. Especially the one she experienced firsthand.

Kuch talks about the unique hierarchy and social challenges that exist within this exclusive community. During her appearance on The Viall Files podcast on August 29, Kuch shared her insights. She shed light on the often-hidden social structures that define life as an NFL partner.

Allison Kuch talks about NFL wives' status

At 29, Kuch has seen it all when it comes to the interactions and relationships among the women connected to NFL players. She explained that these dynamics vary from team to team. However, they are often influenced by the players’ contracts, veteran status, and overall standing within the league.

Her husband, Isaac Rochell, has played for teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders since his 2017 draft. He has provided her with a unique perspective on the social nuances of the NFL.

“For wives, there’s definitely a hierarchy,” Kuch noted during the podcast. “It changes depending on the team, but when you put 53 women in a room, it’s inevitable that not everyone will get along perfectly. People naturally gravitate toward others they feel more comfortable with.”

She pointed out that, on some teams, the wives of more established players or those with higher-paying contracts can be less approachable, leading to a clear social divide. “There have been teams where the other wives wouldn’t even acknowledge you unless your husband had a certain level of contract or was a veteran player,” she shared.

Kuch and Rochell met in college and tied the knot in 2021. They have navigated these social waters together across multiple teams. Kuch observed that the drama among players’ partners was most pronounced early in Rochell’s career. However, it hasn’t entirely disappeared. She also mentioned, somewhat humorously, that her growing popularity on social media hasn’t necessarily made it easier to fit in with the NFL community.

“I can understand it to some degree,” Kuch said. “During the football season, you’re living in a world that’s very different from the usual NFL experience. There isn’t always a lot in common. That’s why I tend to connect more with the wives and girlfriends who are new to the team or whose husbands were on the practice squad last year and are now on the active roster. We share more common ground.”

Rochell added his perspective, noting that the sense of hierarchy extends beyond the wives and also affects the players themselves. “There’s definitely a level of pettiness that can sometimes feel like high school all over again,” he remarked. “It’s not as intense among the guys, but it’s still there. The huge salary differences make it hard for those distinctions not to play a role. When you have a teammate making 30 times what you’re making, it’s tough not to notice.”

Let’s focus a bit on Isaac Rochell's play

Rochell reflected on his rookie year with the Chargers, when he was earning $7,000 every two weeks. He vividly recalled the moment he compared his paycheck to that of a more established teammate.

“I was in the locker room, and my check was $7,000, while the guy next to me had a check for $120,000. We had both worked the same 14-day period, and it wasn’t like he was doing that much more than I was because he wasn’t even playing,” Rochell shared. The stark difference in pay made it challenging to connect with teammates who were earning significantly more, even though they were all part of the same team.

Despite the challenges and frustrations, Rochell is currently preparing for the upcoming NFL season, though he remains unsigned for the 2024-2025 season. He expressed his determination and optimism, despite the slow process of finding a team. “Sometimes it just takes longer,” he acknowledged. “It’s really frustrating when you see other guys getting signed who might not have the same potential, but I’m ready to join a team as soon as the opportunity comes.”