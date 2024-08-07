TikTok Star Who Accused Alex Pereira of R*pe Is Allegedly Showing off Her OnlyFans Earnings

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and r*pe

The TikTok user who accused Alex Pereira is now showing off her OnlyFans exposure. In a shocking turn of events, the UFC light heavyweight champion was accused of sexually abusing a 21-year-old TikTok star going by the name Mere_G_Brown. In a recently released series of 3 videos, the user claimed to have been invited to Alex Pereira’s private training facility by Poatan’s translator Mel.

She accused Pereira of constantly trying to kiss her and even promising her a trip to the Dominican Republic. However, on the night of UFC 302, the user and her friend were allegedly transferred to a hotel named Courtyard Marriott.

After making Brown and her friends wait for a long time, Alex Pereira allegedly called both the women into his room. As per the account of Meredith Brown, Pereira then proceeded to force her sexually which she constantly refused.

At this point of time, the UFC light heavyweight champion got angry and asked Mel and Brown’s friend to leave the room. After they left, Pereira allegedly abused her sexually.

Such a massive allegation riled up the MMA community right away. However, in a recently uploaded picture on Reddit, a user posted how Meredith Brown is allegedly boasting about the money she is making from OnlyFans.

In the snap, an alleged screenshot of Brown’s DM can be visible. A message could be seen warning her of her false accusations and threatening to sue her. In reply, Brown wrote, “the money im making from all the exposure to my OF will pay well for them😚🫶🏻”

As a matter of fact, despite the allegations being serious, the user has failed to provide any concrete evidence of the incident actually happening. In her almost 19-minute video upload, Brown talks about various security footage but does not justify her claims with proof.

This has led to the MMA world becoming doubtful about her allegations. There has been a significant amount of people theorizing that the user is trying to gain traction by defaming Alex Pereira. Former UFC athlete Jake Shields protested against the allegations and opined that Brown’s account does not sound like a crime has been committed.

Shields then lashed out at the user for falsely accusing Poatan and also stated that such incidents disrespect women who had to actually go through the trauma. Thus, with the allegations getting traction, it remains to be seen what happens next.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.