Tiktoker Tianna Robillard Accuses NFL Star Cody Ford of Cheating on Her Multiple Times While Engaged

Bengals offensive lineman Cody Ford made his relationship with Tiktoker Tianna Robillard public in January 2023. The couple got engaged in April this year but broke up only two months after their engagement. Robillard appeared on the Hot Mess With Alix Earle show to reveal why she broke up with Ford.

The TikTok influencer posted an emotional video to inform fans about their split. Following their breakup, they deleted nearly everything about their relationship from social media. Ford has been playing in the NFL for five years. His ex-girlfriend Robillard has over 2 million followers on TikTok. Ford’s fame increased significantly after getting into a relationship with Robillard.

Tianna Robillard opens up about her breakup with Cody Ford

Robillard disclosed some shocking information about her relationship on the Hot Mess with Alex Earle show. The Tiktoker shared that she got to know about Ford cheating on her through her moderator. She was live streaming when a moderator’s comments hinted that the NFL star was cheating on her.

Tianna had a conversation with the commenter. She added that Ford had leaked their home address when she was on a trip to Paris. It felt that everything the commenter said was real and Ford was actually unfaithful towards her.

“I looked through my messages, and I find what I needed,” Tianna said. She revealed that Ford was giving his Cincinnati home address to people when he was there for OTAs. Tianna explained that they had been in a long-distance relationship for a while. But the incident happened just two days before Cody came back.

“So, I dug more into it and got all the receipts and all the info I needed,” Robillard quipped. The TikToker had never heard or received similar comments from the NFL star. “​​"It was really wild. It was like, ‘Who are you?’ I felt like my world was fake." she concluded. Robillard has left everything and will rebuild from here.

Cody Ford’s reaction to Tianna Robillard’s allegations

The Bengals star has yet to respond to the accusations. On his Instagram handle, he often posts about his businesses and football. Ford doesn’t follow Robillard on social media. He is set to return to training camp on July 23.

The Oklahoma Sooner product was the 38th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. After spending three years with the Bills, he joined the Cardinals. Last season, he represented the Bengals. His injuries have affected his career. The NFL athlete wants to make a difference. He will team up with Joe Burrow to help the Bengals win the Super Bowl 2025.