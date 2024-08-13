Demi-Leigh Tebow, wife of former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, has opened up about her harrowing experience surviving a violent carjacking attempt.

The incident, which occurred in 2017, has left an unforgettable mark on the former Miss Universe, shaping her perspective on personal safety and inspiring her to empower others.

Demi-Leigh Tebow Recounts Carjacking Incident

Speaking to Fox News Digital while promoting her new book, A Crown That Lasts, Demi-Leigh recounted the chilling details of the day that changed her life.

Just months after being crowned Miss South Africa, she found herself in a situation that would test her resolve and quick thinking.

"I was stopped at a red traffic light," Demi-Leigh recalled. "And before I could even blink, I was surrounded by five men, by multiple men, and some of them were armed."

Despite the shock of the moment, Demi-Leigh's mind raced to the safety driving courses and self-defense workshops her father had "forced" her to attend.

"In that traumatic situation, I knew not to go to the second destination," she explained, demonstrating a level of situational awareness that many might lack in such a terrifying moment.

"Whatever is about to happen somewhere downtown, in some dark alley with [maybe more people present] is not going to be better than right here: broad daylight, peak-hour traffic with hundreds of people around me."

As one of the muggers attempted to force her back into the vehicle, Demi-Leigh made a split-second decision that would determine her fate.

Drawing on her self-defense training, she targeted a vulnerable area.

"The throat. It's obviously lethal," she cautioned. "So please don't ever try this at home. It's absolutely just to be used in a life-threatening situation. But I punched him as hard as I could in his throat, and that bought me a split-second window of opportunity to run away."

The escape, however, was far from the end of her ordeal. Demi-Leigh described the emotional turmoil of her escape, uncertain if she was being pursued or if her attackers intended further harm.

"I remember looking over my shoulder, not knowing if I'm being chased and [about to be] shot in the back, not knowing what their intent was. I just knew that it was not good," she recounted.

Perhaps most distressing was the lack of assistance from bystanders. "That moment really broke my heart and made me never want to be one of the [people behind] the many car windows that I knocked on, begging, asking, yelling for help," Demi-Leigh shared.

This traumatic experience has transformed Demi-Leigh from a victim into a passionate advocate for personal safety and empowerment.

She has channeled her energy into the #Unbreakable Campaign, an initiative aimed at equipping college students with essential safety skills and preventative strategies.

"I want to be the one girl that eventually stopped for me … to help somebody in need," she affirmed, highlighting her commitment to making a difference in the lives of others who might find themselves in similarly dangerous situations.

Demi-Leigh Tebow and Tim Tebow’s Relationship

Demi-Leigh's dedication to helping others played a significant role in her relationship with Tim Tebow.

The couple, who married in 2020, initially connected through their shared passion for philanthropy and their commitment to supporting victims and survivors of human trafficking.

Their meeting at Night to Shine, an event organized by the Tim Tebow Foundation, marked the beginning of a relationship built on mutual respect and a desire to make a positive impact on the world.

As she continues to share her story through her book and public appearances, Demi-Leigh Tebow stands as a beacon of resilience and empowerment.

Her journey from Miss Universe to survivor and advocate demonstrates the profound impact that one person's experience can have on countless others.