Timberwolves Boycotted TNT’s Inside the NBA in Support of Rudy Gobert Amid Draymond Green Criticism: Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a bold statement by collectively deciding to boycott appearances on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' postgame show following their Game 4 victory in Dallas.

The team's decision was prompted by the persistent disrespect and criticism directed towards key players Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, particularly from TNT co-host Draymond Green.

This move, as reported by The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania, signaled the team's solidarity and support for Gobert and Towns, who have been the targets of disparaging and seemingly personal remarks from Green.

Rudy Gobert's tenure with the Timberwolves has already been marked by controversy, with the standout center facing criticism from both players and fans, mostly for his defensive lapses.

Draymond Green, a prominent figure with four championship titles and All-Star appearances, has been particularly vocal in his disdain towards Gobert, publicly discrediting and ridiculing his career and impact on the court.

However, the beef between the two escalated when Gobert was seen expressing emotion after not making the All-Star team, with Green openly mocking him and perpetuating a narrative of Gobert being 'soft.'

Advertisement

As Draymond transitioned into a media role, he significantly amplified his negative rhetoric towards Rudy Gobert and engaged in public criticism whenever the chance arose. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Similarly, during the 2024 playoffs, Draymond specifically targeted Gobert, accusing him of being outplayed in the paint and famously using the "barbeque chicken" analogy to target Gobert's perceived lack of defensive resistance against Nikola Jokic.

Also Read: Tracy McGrady Sparks Debate With Controversial Stephen Curry Confession: ‘He Hasn’t Cracked My Top Ten Yet’

Draymond Green was suspended to headlock Rudy Gobert

In November last year, Draymond Green was suspended for five games by the NBA due to his involvement in an altercation that occurred during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The incident unfolded early in the match when a scuffle broke out between Warriors' Klay Thompson and Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels, leading to a chaotic situation on the court.

Amidst the commotion, Draymond Green intervened and placed Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves in a headlock. As a result of his actions, Green, along with McDaniels and Thompson, was ejected from the game.

The NBA deemed Green's behavior as "unsportsmanlike and dangerous," resulting in a substantial suspension that took into account his previous history of similar incidents, making it his fifth suspension in his career.

This suspension saw Green forfeit a significant amount of his salary, with additional fines also imposed on Thompson, Gobert, and McDaniels for their respective roles in the altercation.

Following the altercation, the Warriors faced a challenging stretch as they navigated through crucial games without the presence of Draymond Green.

The team, which had been struggling with four consecutive losses, felt the absence of their key player during important upcoming matches, including a double-header against the Oklahoma City Thunder and games against the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs.

Also Read: ‘He Understands the Whole Moment’: Lakers Fan Lil Wayne Points Out Luka Dončić Mindset That Makes Him Standout From Rest