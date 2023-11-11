Time capsule: Celebrating 12 years since South Africa's memorable 11/11/11 cricket victory

Cricket enthusiasts experienced a unique numerical coincidence that intensified the intrigue of the game during the first Test between South Africa and Australia on November 11, 2011.

On the Test's third day, South Africa was chasing a target of 236 runs to win, after Australia collapsed at 47 in response to South Africa's 96 and Australia's preceding 284.

As the day progressed, a remarkable numerical pattern emerged, leaving an unforgettable mark on the match.

Cricket's unforgettable 11/11/11 synchronicity

South Africa required 111 runs to win at exactly 11:11 am. The serendipity extended further; the date, 11.11.11, was a mirror image of the run requirement on the field.

The scorers caught this numerical oddity immediately and showcased the synchronicity on the big screen.

Well-known for its statistical details, the cricketing community marveled at this extraordinary alignment of time, score, and date.

The odds of these factors coinciding are astronomically minuscule, marking this occasion as a once-in-a-century event, if that.

South Africa emerged victorious in the first Test match against Australia in Cape Town.

Australia accumulated scores of 284 and 47 in their two innings. Conversely, South Africa recorded 96 and 236/2.

South Africa claimed the match with a lead of 8 wickets.

