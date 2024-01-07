'Time for him to go': 4 years today when Patriots came across the news headline asking Tom Brady to let go

Four years ago in 2020, Tom Brady shocked the world when he announced his exit from the New England Patriots, the team he spent more than two decades with. But four years ago, on the same date as today, the worst headline was also made against Tom Brady, asking the Patriots to let go of the NFL legend. Keep reading to check out the details.

What was considered the worst news headline against Tom Brady?

According to an NFL fan, Boston Media, four years ago today, shared a headline that said "TIME FOR HIM TO GO" with the world. It was made by Boston Media, who called out the New England Patriots to let Tom Brady walk as a free agent. But that was the biggest mistake of posting such a headline. Why? Brady went on to win the Super Bowl next year.

The New England Patriots parted ways with Tom Brady and that could have been their mistake. The NFL legend went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers after that and was able to get them the Super Bowl LV in 2021. Fans were mad at the media outlet then and they are still unhappy about what was posted about Tom Brady.

Fans still haven't gotten over the worst headline ever against Brady

MLFootball shared the news of how important today's date is for every NFL fan, highlighting the worst headline ever. "Tom Brady really gave the middle finger to New England by winning another ring," said a fan who is still unhappy with a news headline posted four years ago.

“Will history repeat itself and he wins a ship at his next destination?” commented another fan who seemed upset by what was written about Brady.

"IT WOULD BE AN ALL-TIME MISTAKE” tweeted a fan.

For the unversed, one year later, Tom Brady was with the Buccaneers and was able to help the team reach the Super Bowl finals. The final game was between Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady’s team succeeded in beating the Chiefs by 31-9. With that, they became the Super Bowl LV winner and the biggest regret for the Patriots and many media outlets who hated him.

