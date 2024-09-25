‘Time To Celebrate’: Rikishi Gives First Reaction After Son Jey Uso’s First WWE Singles Title Win

Rikishi’s prayers have finally been answered. His son, Jey Uso, has finally won a WWE title. The latter surprisingly beat Bron Breakker this week on Monday Night RAW in the main event, claiming his hands on the Intercontinental Championship.

Certainly, Jey’s win comes as a huge surprise, as it was expected that the ‘Yeet’ sensation would put up a good fight but would not be able to win the match, and Bron Breakker would retain it. However, the reverse happened as Jey Uso outsmarted Bron Breakker.

And now, Rikishi is on cloud nine because he had been advocating for his son’s elevation as WWE Champion. The Hall of Famer had been speaking about it for a long time as Jey was getting massive support from the WWE Universe, and the company still wasn’t booking him for a Singles title win.

So, after Jey finally got his due, Rikishi took to his social media to express his support. He wrote, “@RheaRipley_WWE It’s time to celebrate mami. AND YOUR NEW IC CHAMPION JEY MAIN EVENT USO Everyone Throw your hands in the air and say loud and proud #JeyWins #YEET @WWE.”

Rikishi brought Rhea Ripley into his reaction because Mami was seen dancing on Yeet theme as Jey was celebrating with his fans after the win. Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso were also involved in a brief storyline that hinted at their romantic storyline.

Advertisement

However, that storyline was dropped later. Even Rikishi was not amused by Jey’s storyline with Rhea Ripley’s storyline and slammed WWE creatives for it, even asking them if they had intentions of breaking his son's marriage in real life.

Be that as it may, Jey winning the IC title seems to have corrected all the wrongs, and it’s more like starting a new chapter in WWE. With his win, Jey and Rikishi have created a record as they are only the second father-son duo to have both held Intercontinental titles.



