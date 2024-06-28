‘Time’s Running Out’: AJ Styles Opens Up About His In-Ring Career After Recent Retirement Angle on WWE SmackDown 05/31

There’s no denying that AJ Styles is one of the best athletes in professional wrestling. In his prime, The Phenomenal One became a mainstay wrestler in TNA, rubbing elbows with the likes of Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Kurt Angle, and then some. He made his WWE debut in 2016 and has since won multiple championships in the Stamford-based company.

However, the two-time WWE Champion recently admitted that his time is running out as an in-ring competitor. Styles’ potential retirement has been under the microscope since his kayfabe retirement storyline involving Cody Rhodes on SmackDown 05/31. That said, Styles finally spilled the beans on how much time he thinks he has as an active wrestler.

AJ Styles reveals he is close to retirement from in-ring competition

While speaking with WrestleManiacUK, the former world champion discussed his potential retirement. According to him, he is at a point where his body and mind are in disagreement. Make no mistake, the 47-year-old star still moves like he is in his prime, however, he believes that his time is running out on his in-ring career.

Expressing his doubts about his future, he told WrestleManiacUK: “You know, my brain’s going, ‘We don’t have a lot of time’, my body’s going, ‘We can go! No, we can’t!’ It’s an argument between my body and my brain on how much longer we can go. I can tell you it won’t go much longer, time’s running out really quick.”

Considering that AJ Styles is, perhaps, in the best shape of his life, fans may still see more from him in the squared circle. But, everyone eventually reaches a point where they feel it’s time to throw in the towel.

As mentioned earlier, Styles’ in-ring performance leaves nothing to be desired. This gives the fans hope to catch more exciting and high-flying action from the wrestling legend for the remainder of his career before he hangs his boots.

Should AJ Styles have one more run as the WWE Champion before his in-ring career ends?

It goes without saying that AJ Styles deserves to enjoy another World Title reign. However, he was recently afforded a title shot at Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship at the Clash at the Castle, which he ended up losing.

At this juncture in his career, there’s no doubt that Styles would make a phenomenal champion. But, the fact that there are a ton of talents in the locker room makes it unlikely for him to have another run as World Champion.

Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for Styles.