‘Tired’ Jeff Hardy Reveals One Major Regret About His WWE WrestleMania 33 Return

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy’s return to WWE in 2017 at WrestleMania 33 was exotic, to say the least. It goes down as one of the best WWE returns of all time. It was the return of The Hardy Boyz to WWE after a gap of nearly 8 years.

However, Jeff Hardy still has one regret about his return. And what’s it about? It’s about his entrance theme, which he thinks wasn’t good enough. Even though Jeff Hardy doesn’t have another entrance theme altogether, there is a different version of his entrance theme in TNA which he likes.

What did Jeff Hardy say about his WWE entrance?

The former WWE Champion revealed that he is really “tired of the Hardy Boyz music. He contended that when he made his WWE return at WrestleMania 33, after the match he had a candid chat with Chris Jericho where he told the Y2J star of his tiredness with his entrance theme.

"To be honest, the first time when we went back [to WWE] at WrestleMania 33, I remember talking to Jericho after and I was like, yeah man it was pretty cool even though they played that old ass Hardy Boyz music,” Jeff said while speaking on the Busted Open Radio.

He said that his TNA entrance theme which is a bit slower version of his original theme is liked by him. But then he again stated that while he may be tired of that version, his fans aren’t. “Still to this day I was looking so forward to like 'Modest' hitting and I've done this thing with the Hardy Boyz music slowing down...and then it kicks into 'Modest,' which is my original TNA theme. Still, in the future, I think that can happen for sure. I'm kind of tired of that Hardy Boyz music. Tired of it, to be honest. But the people aren't,” the former WWE Champion stated.

What regret does Jeff Hardy have with WWE?

Jeff Hardy might be a huge star because of WWE, but the company isn’t in the good books of the former WWE superstar. In 2022, Jeff Hardy quit the WWE abruptly, as he opted out of an in-house 3-on-3 tag team match.

During the show, Hardy just climbed over the railing and disappeared into the crowd. Later, WWE terminated his contract and removed him front their page. It was said that Hardy was asked to go to rehab because of his drug history, but he was averse to it.

On the other hand, Jeff Hardy had said that he wasn’t given the kind of treatment, a three-time WWE Champion should be given. He stated that WWE pushed him as a mid-card wrestler asking him to chase titles like 24/7 which he considered below his stature. He even once said that he cried when WWE offered to induct him into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

According to Jeff, he wanted to wrestle more than retire. Moreover, he said that whenever he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame, he should be with his brother, Matt Hardy as ‘The Hardy Boyz’ and not just Jeff. As of today, Matt and Jeff Hardy are with the TNA Wrestling and are not looking to be back in WWE anytime soon.

