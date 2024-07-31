Titans DE Jeffery Simmons Confronts ‘Pu**y’ Radio Host at Training Camp During Live Broadcast

Tennessee Titans standout defensive end Jeffery Simmons didn't mind that a radio presenter was on-air following Tuesday's training camp session, as he ripped into a local sports radio broadcaster during a live broadcast of the team's training camp.



This all began because Simmons was furious over a couple of 'trash talks' that a local sports radio broadcaster carried out for him some time ago. The host repeatedly attempted to calm Jeffery down and offered him a chat, but Jeffery became enraged and cursed him live on the radio.

Jeffery Simmons lost his cool on a radio host

Things heated up during Tennessee Titans training camp when Titans player Jeffery Simmons confronted Nashville sports radio personality Buck Riesing about their internet fight. The entire confrontation was live-aired, and everyone heard Simmons' insulting remark.



While filming his program for Nashville radio station 104.5 The Zone, Simmons, who was off-camera in the now-viral video, was heard ranting at the host as he prepared to interview his teammate Roger McCreary.

As Simmons walked toward the locker room, Simmons stopped by 104.5 The Zone's media area, where the station was live streaming "The Buck Reising Show," and slammed host Buck Reising for his previous social media activities.

Reising first asked the Tennessee defensive end if he wanted to sit down and chat with him on the broadcast after approaching his table. 'I don't want to talk to you; you're a p***y,' he responded.

After laughing off his statement and vowing to discuss it later, an angry Simmons stepped back over before Reising informed them that they were live on TV. "I'm right here, Jeff," he explained.



"Stop talking on social media and talk to me," Simmons responded.



"We can talk whenever you want to talk," Reising told Simmons, who couldn't be heard after the live show. However, he approached the microphone once Reising informed him that they were live on air.

Reising encouraged Simmons to sit down and explain what was upsetting him, but Simmons repeatedly rejected him. Someone in the background, most likely a teammate or a member of the Titans' communications crew, can be heard attempting to calm Simmons down.

The Simmons-Latham incident might be the trigger point of the incident.

It's unclear what caused the confrontation. Reising criticized Simmons' behavior on X earlier in the day, stating that he had an altercation with Tennessee rookie offensive lineman JC Latham during practice.

Simmons was observed engaging in a training camp fight on Tuesday. Simmons got into a physical fight earlier in the day with 2024 first-round selection JC Latham, which led to a brawl. Simmons was not kicked out of practice, and he continued to yell at a few other players.

The reaction is surprising, given that Simmons was asked a few days ago by a Titans reporter about which member of the media got him angry on social media. Simmons replied by refusing to speak about the issue. Instead, he opted to voice his problems publicly, which reflects poorly on him and the Titans.

Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler, is entering his sixth season with the Titans after being taken 19th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Last year, he signed a four-year contract deal for $94 million with the organization.