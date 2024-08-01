Titans’ Jeffery Simmons Apologizes to Radio Host for Calling Him ‘Pu**y’ in Viral Training Camp Meltdown

Jeffery Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, apologized for swearing at a local radio talk show host after the Tennessee Titans closed up practice. Simmons accepted responsibility for his conduct and apologized for the events that occurred between him and the radio presenter.

Jeffery Simmons, a Tennessee Titans defensive tackle, went viral on Tuesday morning, but not for a good reason. Simmons disagreed with a radio presenter and got into a physical brawl with a teammate during training camp.

During a live broadcast from Titans training camp, the Tennessee Titans lineman sparked outrage after berating local radio broadcaster Buck Reising over comments he reportedly made on social media.

Simmons was heard shouting and ranting live on video from Tuesday's altercation, which went vira l. He is heard calling Reising a "pussy" at one point. Titan’s lineman was unhappy about what Reising had put on social media.



After 24 hours of the incident, Simmons admitted his mistakes and rectified his erratic conduct. He claimed to have discussed the problem with the presenter, who works for the Titans' flagship station.

Jeffery said via Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt, "That's not who I am; that's not who I want to be seen as. I spoke with Buck, and we have an understanding [of where each is coming from]." He has a job, and so do I. At the end of the day, I am fully accountable for my acts."



Simmons claimed he was still fired up from practice when he walked back out of the locker room and onto the field, near where the radio station was broadcasting live. He expressed his displeasure to a teammate as he sat down for an interview.

Advertisement

Jeffery continued, "That will not happen again to me. I regularly discuss the switch and when to turn it on and off; even after practice, I kept it on. As previously said, it is not me, and it will never happen again. To [the media], I apologize not because it emerged on social media, but because of who I am.”

Simmons and Reising were spotted conversing before practice on Wednesday, and the two looked to be on friendly terms. It's unclear what Reising said to set Simmons off, but he wasn't the only Titans media member to irritate the former first-round choice.

Also Read: IShowSpeed Challenges Fastest NFL Player Tyreek Hill to a Race

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke out following the incident among the players during training camp. He also stated that some of the players who fought would face disciplinary punishment as a result of the brawl.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans put on their training camp pads for the first time, which led to many altercations between the defense and the offense, particularly between rookie offensive tackle JC Latham and standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Callahan feels the Titans will be able to move on from the fighting at Tuesday's sessions. However, this is a blow for Tennessee, which seemed to be off to a solid start in training camp during the last week. The tension has increased, but the two groups must come together and remind themselves that they are all Titans at the end of the day.