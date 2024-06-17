Tito Ortiz Blames Dana White for Ruining His Friendship With Chuck Liddell: ‘The UFC Turned Us Against Us'

Tito Ortiz has claimed the UFC and Dana White ruined his friendship with Chuck Liddell. Liddell and Ortiz fought each other thrice. Their first fight UFC 47 ended in a knockout finish for Liddell.

The Iceman also scored a knockout finish in the rematch at UFC 66. They fought again in 2018 under the Golden Boy MMA banner. Ortiz earned a knockout finish in that contest. Both fighters, however, were well past their primes at that point.

Tito Ortiz blames the UFC for ruining Chuck Liddell friendship

Tito Ortiz has claimed the UFC turned his friendship with Liddell into a rivalry. Ortiz and Liddell used to be teammates. However, the former reckons that the promotion turned them against each other.

He has also claimed that they planned on making big money by fighting each other. The UFC, however, made them fight for a measly sum, as per Ortiz. He made startling claims in a recent interview with Mike Perry on the Overdogs podcast.

Ortiz said, “Me and Chuck were supposed to fight each other, and I said, ‘You know, if we’re gonna fight each other, we should be paid huge money.’ Then Dana gets in his ear and all of a sudden he becomes a company guy and he caves in for $150,000.”

He added, “UFC pretty much propaganda my name and just bashed me and bashed me and bashed me and bashed me and forced me into the fight. So, I had to take a fight at $150 grand for the fight, as they made over, I think, $40 or $50 million for that fight.”

Advertisement

Ortiz added that the promotion tried to fabricate their rivalry. He accused the UFC of portraying him as the villain.

Also Read: Dana White Backs Dwayne Johnson for Oscar Nomination for Role in The Smashing Machine: ‘This Could Be an Opportunity'

The former UFC light heavyweight champion added, “We were friends, but the UFC turned us against us. And that rivalry, I think that was just fabricated to how the UFC wanted to portray me as the bad guy and Chuck as the good guy to raise him to a high level.”

Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell are two of the most notable superstars in the early days of the UFC. Hence, their fights made fans buzz. Ortiz, however, has claimed the fighters didn’t profit as much from it as the organization did.

Also Read: Dana White Reveals His Greatest of All Time UFC Fighter; Not Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor

Advertisement

Oscar De La Hoya claimed Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell made career-high money from trilogy fight

Tito Ortiz is clearly still unhappy with what he made from his first two fights against Chuck Liddell. Their trilogy fight, though, came at an unusual time. Liddell and Ortiz were both in their mid-forties when they fought for the third time.

Oscar De La Hoya was the promoter of the event. He claimed both fighters bagged career-best pay cheques for the fight.

He told ESPN, "I can't get into the specifics of these deals, but I'll tell you that [Liddell and Ortiz] will be making a hell of a lot more money than they have with anybody else."

As per Bloody Elbow, Liddell made USD 250K as his disclosed purse for that fight. Ortiz pocketed USD 200K, as per the same report.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Offers Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya BKFC Fight After Their Heated Argument at Boxing Presser