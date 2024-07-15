TJ Watt and THIS Player Named Co-Favorites for 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking for his second Defensive Player of the Year award, but he appears to be up against stiff opposition. As per the odds, two players are co-favorites in the NFL's 2024 Defensive Player of the Year betting chances.

According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, linebacker T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a player from the Dallas Cowboys are the joint favorites to earn NFL Defensive Player of the Year this season.

TJ Watt and Micah Parsons are co-favorite

Two players are listed as co-favorites in the NFL's 2024 Defensive Player of the Year betting chances. The first is T.J. Watt of the Steelers, and the second is Micah Parsons of the Cowboys, both tied for the lowest odds of any player at DraftKings.com with +550.

Watt and Parsons both have +550 odds to win DPOY. Watt won the award in 2021, whereas Parsons has never won it but has finished second or third in votes in each of his three NFL seasons.



The Defensive Player of the Year award is normally given to a defensive lineman or outside linebacker. Kyle Hamilton of Baltimore has the shortest odds of any defensive back, at +4000.

The next-shortest odds go to San Francisco's Nick Bosa and Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby, both at +700. Cleveland's Myles Garrett, last year's winner, is currently at +800. Aidan Hutchinson of Detroit is currently at +1000.

Advertisement

This year, the two could compete for the award. Watt has plenty of bulletin board material to use as motivation after being passed up this offseason and Parsons voicing his opinion.

Also Read: Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Hints at Her Engagement With NFL Star

TJ Watt can have this honor for the second time

If Watt wins the award again, he will join only seven other players who have won it twice: Mean Joe Greene, Mike Singletary, Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Ray Lewis. His brother, J.J. Watt, who was a defensive end for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, won the award three times; only Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald have matched this feat.



Parsons did not win the honor, but he did win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, finished second for Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and finished third in 2023. At 25, Parsons has already established himself as one of the NFL's genuinely best defensive players, having been named to three Pro Bowls in his first three seasons.

Advertisement

Watt finished 2023 with 19 sacks (leading the league), 68 tackles, 36 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and a touchdown. He set a current NFL record by becoming the first player to lead the league in sacks for the third time since the statistic was made official in 1982.

In just his third NFL season, Parsons recorded 14 sacks, 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections in 2023.