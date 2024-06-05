TNA Top Star Wants WWE to Revive Custody of Dominik Ladder Match Involving Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio is once again the center of attention because he is part of the most interesting storyline in WWE right now. His one-sided romantic storyline with Liv Morgan began after he inadvertently helped Morgan win the women’s World Championship. Following that incident, Liv developed an obsession with Mysterio. So much so that she intends to steal him from Rhea Ripley.

It is also not implausible that she could take custody of Dominik, given that her revenge tour is proceeding as planned. That said, TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace, expressed her desire to watch a popular ladder match from way back in the day, stipulating custody of Dominik Mysterio.

Jordynne Grace suggests a ladder match for Dominik Mysterio’s custody

Rhea Ripley has been out of action since being taken out by Liv Morgan backstage. In her absence, Morgan seized the women’s World Championship. And now she has Dominik Mysterio in her sights. This situation is reminiscent of 2005 when Dominik Mysterio was just a little boy. WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio competed in a ladder match for little Dom’s custody.

Taking to Twitter, Jordynne Grace expressed her desire to see another custody ladder match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. She wrote, “If this doesn’t end in a custody of Dominik ladder match, what are we even doing here?”

In 2005, Rey Mysterio managed to claim the custody of his son after defeating Eddie Guerrero in a ladder match. The way things are going, it’s not unlikely for WWE to revive the ladder match for Dirty Dom’s custody. Nonetheless, Liv Morgan is going to great lengths to win the affection of Dom Dom. However, Mysterio has not reciprocated with her, staying steadfast in loyalty to Rhea Ripley.

We will have to wait and see what transpires after Rhea Ripley makes her much-awaited return.

… if this doesn’t end in a custody of Dominik ladder match, what are we even doing here? https://t.co/IjjFsOk6En — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 4, 2024

Liv Morgan saves Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw from a beatdown

Despite being rejected by Dom Dom, Liv Morgan made her way to ringside to protect Mysterio from Braun Strowman. Dirty Dom got involved during Braun Strowman’s match against JD McDonagh. During the match, Dom intended to deliver a chair shot to Strowman.

However, the chair was swatted away by the Monster of All Monsters. Subsequently, Strowman attempted to hurt Mysterio, but Liv Morgan made her way out, shielding Dom from Strowman.