TNT Could Rebrand Inside the NBA Studio to All-Sports Coverage Amid New AEW Show After Losing Rights To Amazon

AEW’s exclusive negotiating window with Warner Bros. Discovery passed without a deal. However, there is a promising update in their ongoing discussions, as TNT has announced a new show featuring AEW talent.

TNT will premiere "TNT Overdrive" at 10 p.m. ET this Saturday night, following AEW Collision. The show will highlight AEW wrestlers presenting footage of car crashes, chases, and extreme sports. According to the cable channel’s website, "TNT Overdrive brings adrenaline junkies a collection of the most thrilling moments and exclusive stories from AEW wrestlers Saturdays 10/9c following Collision."

Although Overdrive isn’t officially an AEW show, incorporating AEW talent into the program seems like a positive signal for the wrestling promotion’s ongoing negotiations with WBD for a new media rights deal. TNT could remove the AEW component if an agreement isn’t reached, but the show's promotion and its placement after Collision on Saturday nights suggest that WBD is keen to keep AEW on its network.

After news broke on Tuesday that Charles Barkley will stay with Turner Sports after its NBA deal ends next year, the company is exploring its options for post-NBA TV rights. This includes a possible rebrand of the popular show *Inside the NBA* to *Inside Sports*, according to a report by Joe Flint and Amol Sharma of *The Wall Street Journal*.

Warner Brothers Discovery (the parent company of TNT) is currently in litigation with the NBA after the league decided to award its broadcast rights to ESPN, Amazon Prime, and NBC. It seems unlikely that WBD (and TNT) will keep the NBA broadcast rights beyond next season.

Advertisement

What will happen to *Inside the NBA*? The network might keep the show to cover other sports for which TNT holds the rights, such as hockey, college football, college basketball, and Major League Baseball.

The crew's versatility and entertainment value could make this transition worthwhile, especially if WBD ends up losing the broadcast rights battle due to its lawsuit against the NBA.

ALSO READ: How To Watch USA vs Serbia Basketball on August 8: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics