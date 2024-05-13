‘Told His A** We Love That’: Anthony Edwards on What Went Between Him and Jamal Murray at Sunday Night Game 4

Anthony Edwards and Jamal Murray had the media talking about what exactly went between the two furious NBA stars.

After Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards came out with the revelation during the media presentation and shed light on the postgame exchange between himself and Jamal Murray.

Edwards expressed to reporters that he conveyed a clear message to Murray and encouraged the spirited verbal exchange. The ANT Man said, “I just told his ass, 'we love that, keep talking that, that's what we like.' At least, I love it."

Despite his assertion, Murray did not respond directly to Edwards, but the exchange highlighted the escalating intensity of the series and set the stage for an even more compelling Game 5.

Edwards, who led the game with an impressive 44 points, put his dominating skills to display in the face of the reigning champions. With the series tied 2-2 and three games to go, the postgame exchange serves as a barometer for the heightened competitiveness and stakes leading into the upcoming pivotal games.

Also Read: Bronny James Gets Medical Clearance to Participate in NBA Draft Combine 10 Months After Cardiac Arrest Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards Took the Responsibility After Defeat

Anthony Edwards took full responsibility for the Game 3 loss, earning praise from Denver coach Michael Malone for his maturity at just 22 years old. Determined to make a difference, Edwards stepped up his game by halftime, scoring an impressive 23 points while his team managed 26 collectively.

Despite his remarkable performance, the Wolves struggled to reduce their deficit to single digits throughout the game.

As the game progressed, Edwards continued to shine, showcasing his talent by amassing 37 points by the end of the third quarter. Ultimately, he concluded the match with a career-best postseason performance of 44 points on 16-for-25 shooting, marking his fourth playoff game with over 40 points.

This exceptional display of skill further solidified Edwards' rising star status and placed him in a select group of young NBA players with multiple 40-point playoff games.

Additionally, Jamal Murray's buzzer-beater in the closing moments of the first half of the game also added a layer of anticipation into the game right from the start. The Timberwolves had managed to narrow a 16-point deficit to just seven points in the final minute of the first half.

However, a series of turnovers culminated in Murray's unbelievable three-pointer from beyond half-court, extending the Nuggets' lead to 64-49 at halftime. Murray's audacious shot, followed by a confident pose in front of celebrated figures like Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan demonstrated his skill under pressure.

Despite starting the game relatively quietly, Murray's astonishing halftime heave foreshadowed a scintillating second-half performance, where he made his first four shots and accumulated 17 points by the midway point of the third quarter.

Also Read: ‘Gotta Be Cursed Franchise’: Fans Troll Pistons For Getting 5th Pick After Ausar Thompson’s Awkward Reaction