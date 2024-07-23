Tom Aspinal Reveals How He Accidentally Left Mark Zuckerberg on Read for Months

Tom Aspinall once ignored Meta CEO Mark Zurckerberg’s message! The interim heavyweight champion of the UFC will be waiting to go one-on-one against Curtis Blaydes on July 27. Having won the interim belt a few months back, Aspinall has been waiting for his opportunity to get himself a shot at Jon Jones’ title. Unfortunately, that has not happened as of now.

The primary reason being Jones’ disinterest in agreeing to a fight with Aspinall. Jones will instead be facing Stipe Miocic, probably in November. Meanwhile, appearing in an interview recently, Tom Aspinall spilled the beans on how the Brit ignored Mark Zuckerberg once.

Tom Aspinall read a Mark Zuckerberg message after months

Tom Aspinall recently appeared in an exclusive interview with MEats. Exploring through several memorable moments of his life, Aspinall recalled a hilarious moment involving Mark Zuckerberg. Aspinall stated that he once visited the Meta HQ when an employee recognized him.

After a brief conversation with him, Aspinall learned that Mark Zuckerberg had sent him a message a few months back. Feeling embarrassed, Aspinall reminisced about the moment, saying, “The guy we were speaking with was talking about Mark Zuckerberg and was saying, 'I think he follows you.' We went on the follow, and he'd messaged me. I'd not seen it. I'd left him there a few months."

However, this incident did not have a negative impact on their relationship. Aspinall stated that Zuckerberg has been a good friend since then and has maintained a healthy rapport with Aspinall. Meanwhile, with his undisputed title shot in doubt, the British fighter is keeping an alternate plan ready in Alex Pereira.

Tom Aspinall wants to fight Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira seems to have gotten into everyone’s list. Besides Jake Paul calling out Poatan recently, Tom Aspinall also expressed his desire to take him on. Speaking about the same, the interim heavyweight champ stated that he ‘absolutely’ wanted to fight Pereira.

Aspinall also revealed his secret on how he would want to approach the Alex Pereira fight. The Brit wanted to ‘run across full blast and rugby tackle’ Pereira. Thus, with several opponents at Pereira’s disposal, it will be interesting to see who he chooses next.

