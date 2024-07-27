Tom Aspinall Abandons Petrol-Hand Joke After Kids Imitate on Social Media

What happens when a light-hearted joke by a UFC heavyweight takes an unexpected turn on social media? Tom Aspinall recently found out. Known for his unique training methods, Aspinall joked about soaking his knuckles in petrol to harden them. It was all fun until the kids started copying him.

After seeing young fans tag him in their attempts on Instagram, Aspinall was quick to clarify. "I don't even know if it's safe," he admitted on Home of Fight, stressing the need to halt the joke immediately. Ever wondered how much impact a simple jest can have in the digital age?

Why Tom Aspinall pulled the plug on his petrol-hand stunt

Tom Aspinall's petrol-hand routine started as a joke, but it quickly gained traction. In interviews, he humorously claimed to use traditional Irish traveler methods, including soaking his knuckles in petrol, to harden them for fights. This quirky routine was meant to entertain, but it took an unexpected turn when kids began copying it.

In a recent Home of Fight clip, Aspinall opened up about the unexpected consequences. "I started getting tagged a bit on Instagram, like kids dipping their hands in petrol, and then I was like, ‘We've got to pull the plug on this because I'm obviously having a joke,’" he explained.

"I don't even know if that's safe or not. I don't want little kids looking at me and thinking this is what I need to do when I don't know if it's safe or not, so we pulled the plug on it, but it was fun; it was fun while it lasted."

Aspinall is set to defend his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes tonight at UFC 304 in Manchester. This fight is significant for Aspinall, both professionally and personally. The hometown hero is eager to showcase his skills in front of his fans and prove his dominance in the heavyweight division.

The winner of this fight is supposed to face the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic . Which, if Jones won, would make the fight the ultimate fan favorite between Aspinall and Jones.

Gustafsson predicts Aspinall could be Jones' kryptonite

Alexander Gustafsson, who faced Jon Jones twice, recently shared his insights on the potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall showdown. In an interview with Top Offshore Casinos, the Swedish fighter said, “I understand why Tom wants to fight Jon; it’s because Jon is the GOAT; he is the biggest UFC star right now. If Tom were to beat Jon, it would be bigger than winning any UFC belt. The biggest achievement in the UFC right now is to beat Jon Jones.”

Gustafsson believes Aspinall has the skills to take down Jones . “Yes, I think Tom will be too much for Jon. He has all the weapons to beat Jon.” While acknowledging Jones' greatness, Gustafsson noted Aspinall's current form, saying, “Aspinall right now, I see him as very dangerous for Jon.” For Gustafsson, the time is perfect for Aspinall to challenge Jones.

What are your thoughts on this potential epic showdown? Do you think Aspinall has what it takes to defeat the GOAT? Share your thoughts.