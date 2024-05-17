Tom Aspinall Accuses Jon Jones of ‘Playing Games’ Ahead of UFC 304 Interim Heavyweight Title Defense

Tom Aspinall is gearing up for a major showdown at UFC 304. He will defend his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes. The fight is set for July 27 in Manchester, England. But why is Aspinall calling out Jon Jones? Is Jones avoiding a fight with the rising star? Aspinall thinks so.

He believes Jones is "playing games" by choosing to fight Stipe Miocic instead. Aspinall has made it clear: he wants to face the best. Will this clash of heavyweights happen soon? As the fight date approaches, fans are eager for answers.

Aspinall vs. Blaydes first, but Jones next in sight?

Jon Jones recently teased his next fight, setting the MMA world abuzz. He confirmed he will face Stipe Miocic in November, writing on Twitter, "I’m definitely not retired. Sitting on my porch sore all over enjoying some time in the Metaverse. November 9 can’t come soon enough. I’m earning it every day. Just like I always have."

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall didn't hold back his thoughts on the matter. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, "Well, I've made it pretty clear that I want to fight Jones. I'm not gonna start acting like someone that I'm not. Do you know what I mean? I spoke to Jon Jones online, spoke to Jon Jones privately, spoke to Jon Jones personally. Publicly. There's not a lot more that I can do. Jon Jones is playing games. He doesn't want the fight."

Aspinall continued, "I'm not gonna start acting like someone I'm not just to get views and get attention and all that stuff. I want to be true to myself. I want to fight the best people in the world. And hopefully, fingers crossed, one day that'll interest Jon. But right now, he's interested in fighting 42-year-old Stipe. There isn't a lot to say about that, really."

These strong words come as Aspinall prepares to defend his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 who has a record of 18-4, with 13 KO wins. He also has already defeated Tom Aspinall in 2022.

Will Aspinall get his shot at Jones, or will the champion continue to "play games"? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for more updates!

