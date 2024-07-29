Tom Aspinall Backed by Former UFC Champion to Become Greatest Of All Time Ahead of Jon Jones

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has backed Tom Aspinall to win the heavyweight title and become the greatest MMA fighter of all time ahead of Jon Jones.

Aspinall, currently the interim title holder, made his aspirations to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title clear following UFC 304. Bisping reckons Aspinall can do that and become the MMA GOAT.

Michael Bisping backs Tom Aspinall over Jon Jones

Dana White has already confirmed Tom Aspinall as the back-up fighter for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic in November. ‘Honey Badger’ defended his interim title at UFC 304 with a scintillating first-round KO against Curtis Blaydes.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Aspinall said, “I deserve it, I deserve the undisputed title and I deserve a shot at greatness. What I've just done is a big risk. There's a lot of variables there, we're talking undisputed title that no-one defends.”

Aspinall further highlighted the work he has put in and claimed that he worked relentlessly to rematch Blaydes. Aspinall suffered a freak injury in their first fight and lost via TKO as a result.

Michael Bisping backed Aspinall, endorsing him to become not only the greatest British MMA fighter of all time, but the greatest MMA fighter of all time. He said,

“That's why you're not only going to go down as the best British fighter that's ever lived, but probably the greatest mixed martial artist we've seen in this sport. No-one's beating you anytime soon.”

Tom Aspinall earned his third consecutive first-round finish at UFC 304. He is, without a shadow of a doubt, the deserving next fighter to get his crack at the undisputed heavyweight title, currently held by Jon Jones.

Michael Bisping claims Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic won’t like to fight Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is finishing fights in a lightning pace and Michael Bisping reckons Jon Jones ans Stipe Miocic won’t relish the prospect of fighting ‘Honey Badger’. Despite showing respect to two of the consensus greatest fighters of all time, Bisping said on TNT Sports,

“I said there is no-one out there; Jon Jones and Stipe Moicic watching that, it's no wonder they're not saying your name. I mean that with respect to them, I'm not being disrespectful.”

Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones following his UFC 304 win but is yet to receive a direct response from ‘Bones’ on the matter.

