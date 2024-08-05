Tom Aspinall Believes Islam Makhachev Can Defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov: Here’s How

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, and former undefeated UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the most prominent and skilled fighters UFC has ever had. Khabib and Islam are childhood friends and sparring partners.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev used to train together under Khabib’s father in Dagestan, Russia. Later, Khabib Nurmagomedov was the first to sign a contract with UFC, and Islam Makhachev followed in his footsteps, signing the contract with UFC after Khabib’s debut.

The rest is the history of how Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated the most challenging and competitive division with ease and retired undefeated in 2021 after his father's demise. Quickly after The Eagle hung up his gloves, Islam Makhachev climbed up the ladders, and after defeating Charles Oliveira, he was crowned the new UFC lightweight champion.

One of the most interesting debates in combat sports is what happens if a certain great locks horns with another legend. Fantasy bookings are one of the most talked-about topics in world combat. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have made it clear multiple times that they won’t fight each other at any cost.

Recently, UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall joined the debate of Khabib vs. Islam. Surprisingly, he picked Islam Makhachev over Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he has his own valid reasons for the same.

While having a conversation at Froch on Fighting, Tom Aspinall revealed his reason on picking Islam Makhachev as the winner over Khabib Nurmagomedov, “I actually think Islam (Makhachev) might take it. I think he's a bit of a better striker. I think he's a more dangerous striker. I think grappling-wise they're very similar, but I reckon Islam (Makhachev) might take that.”

Islam Makhachev’s UFC record

- UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier (June. 01, 2024)

- Result: Win against Dustin Poirier

- Method: Submission

- Round: 5

- Time: 1:56







- UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Oct. 21, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: KO/TKO via Kick

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:06

- UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (Feb. 11, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (Oct. 22, 2022)

- Result: Win against Charles Oliveira

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:16

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green (Feb. 26, 2022)

- Result: Win against Bobby Green

- Method: KO/TKO via Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:23

- UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Oct. 30, 2021)

- Result: Win against Dan Hooker

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Kimura

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:25

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (Jul. 17, 2021)

- Result: Win against Thiago Moises

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 4

- Time: 2:38

- UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya (Mar. 06, 2021)

- Result: Win against Drew Dober

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:37

- UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier (Sep. 07, 2019)

- Result: Win against Davi Ramos

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (Apr. 20, 2019)

- Result: Win against Arman Tsarukyan

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Jul. 28, 2018)

- Result: Win against Kajan Johnson

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Armbar

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:43

- UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (Jan. 20, 2018)

- Result: Win against Gleison Tibau

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:57

- UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie (Feb. 11, 2017)

- Result: Win against Nik Lentz

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson (Sep. 17, 2016)

- Result: Win against Chris Wade

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 192: Cormier vs Gustafsson (Oct. 03, 2015)

- Result: Loss against Adriano Martins

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

- UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

- Result: Win against Leo Kuntz

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:38

