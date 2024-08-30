Tom Aspinall Claps Back At Jon Jones' NSFW Rant By Bringing Up Steroid Allegations: 'While Using PEDs'

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has finally clapped back at Jon Jones. After the undisputed champion left a comment under the Brit’s Instagram post with crude remarks, he finally got a response. The Englishman took a swing at Bones’ past controversies involving performance-enhancing drugs.

“Jon’s right, he’s won so many more world championships than me while using PEDs,” wrote Tom Aspinall, replying to Bones’ comment. The undisputed heavyweight champion claimed he would have more world championship fights under his record compared to the Brit, which prompted him to clap back.

Bones’ history with performance-enhancing drugs is no secret in the MMA community. The heavyweight champion has been accused of consuming banned substances in a lot of his fights. His biggest win against Daniel Cormier was overturned to No Contest due to Bones being tested positive for estrogen blockers clomiphene and letrozole.

Jon Jones’ remarks under Tom Aspinall’s SportBible interview clip was suggestive, to say the least. “This dude literally has my large black c*** in his mouth every week,” wrote Bones as he predicted himself to win more world title fights compared to the interim champion. He also claimed he will be able to sleep better knowing this fact.

After Tom Aspinall called Jones the ‘Champion of Fight Dodging’ in the interview, the champion went all in. If history is an indication, Jon has never shied away from verbal warfare. However, the Brit’s tame comments had a pretty harsh response, with fans, on the other hand, loving the back-and-forth between the two.

Tom Aspinall has been constantly calling out the heavyweight champion following his victory against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. The Englishman’s humble approach to wanting to fight Bones was applauded by fans as they had never witnessed an MMA fighter with his level of conduct. Judging by recent videos, it seems like the Brit has dropped the nice guy act to call out the champ for potentially dodging him.

The UFC heavyweight champion is scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic in November. Although the date is not confirmed, rumors suggest that the fight will take place in late 2024. Fans express their disinterest in this event as they want to witness the interim champion, Tom Aspinall go after the undisputed belt.

With Dana White’s recent comments, it seems like Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic is confirmed. The UFC president predicts Bones would want to defend his title against Tom Aspinall after his potential victory. However, the undisputed champion has hinted about retirement on multiple occasions, leaving the Englishman in the dark.

