Tom Aspinall Could Secure Jon Jones Title Fight After Vulgar Outburst From Heavyweight Champ, Claims UFC Insider

Tom Aspinall’s trash-talking seems to be working, and it might lead him to secure a heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones. According to Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones does not take kindly to being disrespected. As a result, once Aspinall began taking shots at the undisputed champion, ‘Bones’ has been visibly agitated.

In what was a surprising reaction, Jones, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the UFC, responded to Aspinall with scathing words, making it clear that he was genuinely frustrated. Although Jones later deleted his response, it had already garnered significant attention from the MMA community.

Among those who reacted was Daniel Cormier, who felt that by insulting Jones, Aspinall was actually on the right track. In a video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC champ-champ said, “Business is picking up now, finally… It’s the fight, or at least it feels like the fight. While I thought [Tom Aspinall] fumbled the post-fight interview with me in Manchester, it seems like he’s frustrated."

According to Cormier, frustration often leads people to reveal their true feelings about a situation. He observed that although Aspinall was very respectful during the interview, being respectful doesn’t necessarily get you everything you want. Now, with respect out the window, Aspinall is just telling it how it is.

Cormier further elaborated on why he was so sure about Jones’ frustration. Having had quite a rivalry with ‘Bones’ himself, Daniel Cormier knows the champion inside and out. Cormier opined that a man of Jon Jones’ caliber, who has achieved so much in MMA, would not appreciate anyone questioning his credibility. Cormier further pointed out that as long as Aspinall was respectful towards the undisputed champion, he was being ignored.

Although Cormier has a valid point, Jon Jones has already announced his retirement. If Jones’ earlier statement is to be believed then the UFC heavyweight GOAT will hang up his gloves in 2025. In that case, his matchup with Stipe Miocic will be the last fight of his career. Because there is very little chance of Jones coming back for a second fight this year after fighting Miocic in November.

On the other hand, Dana White mentioned that he believed Jon Jones would stay around for another fight with Tom Aspinall. Thus, with the UFC heavyweight division looking to be the most perplexing division in the promotion, it remains to be seen how the knot untangles.

