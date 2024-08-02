Tom Aspinall Criticizes Jon Jones’ Choice of Opponent; Says ‘I’m the Tougher Fight for Him’

Did Tom Aspinall just shake up the heavyweight division? Fresh off his lightning-fast knockout of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, Aspinall isn't just celebrating—he's challenging. Directly after his win, he called out Jon Jones, the reigning heavyweight champ. "I'm better than you," Aspinall declared, setting his sights not just on any fight but a title unification bout.

Why Jones? Why now? Aspinall believes Jones is picking easier fights, like the upcoming one with Stipe Miocic. But isn't Aspinall the real threat here? Aspinall’s words have added fuel to the fire. Will Jones take the bait?

After securing his third straight knockout win, Tom Aspinall wasted no time continuing his callout of Jon Jones. He believes Jones is strategically avoiding him. “Of course, Jon Jones is not an idiot,” Aspinall said to MMA Fighting.

“Even though he might act like it sometimes. He’s not unintelligent. Stipe one of the best heavyweights, if not the best heavyweight of all time. Stipe’s also 43 years old, coming off a three-year layoff, and his last fight was a knockout loss.”

Aspinall is certain Jones is choosing the easier fight. “Obviously, he’s going to want to take that fight before me because it’s easier. Way easier. Way, way, way easier. He knows that I’m the tougher fight for him.”

This isn’t the first time Aspinall has called out Jones. After winning the interim title last November, he made it clear he wanted to fight Jones. However, his calls largely went unanswered. Now, with an 8-1 record in the UFC and eight finishes, Aspinall feels more justified in his challenge.

“Jon got one win in the heavyweight division. I got eight, all finishes. I’m not saying my résumé is better than Jon Jones because it isn’t. It’s not close. He’s way better than me, but as far as heavyweights go, I’m the best heavyweight in the world.”

Aspinall’s recent victory over Blaydes not only avenged his previous loss but also solidified his claim to be the rightful contender. Yet, the uncertainty remains. “I’d like to think he would, but at this point, is Jon Jones even fighting Stipe? We don’t know. We have no idea. Like I said, Jon Jones is a bit of an unusual guy. You don’t get what you see. He’s tricky, slimy, snaky; he does different movements. He says one thing does another. So I don’t know. I have no idea, to be honest.”

Tom Aspinall felt annoyed that his fight ended in just one minute , but his reasoning makes sense. Aspinall holds the lowest ring time in UFC history, averaging just 2:02 minutes per fight. Critics claim he can’t maintain his tempo into the third or fourth round, but Aspinall welcomes this challenge.

“See, I've got an issue with fighters and coaches always saying: 'Let's drag Tom into deep waters; let's see what he's like when he gets to the third and fourth rounds.' Great! Drag me there, then! But no one has been able to do that so far,” Aspinall said.

He wants to see how he performs in later rounds, viewing it as a test of his training methods. After bulldozing Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall issued a stern warning to Jon Jones. Do you think Jon Jones will take on Tom Aspinall, or will he continue to avoid this rising star?

