Tom Aspinall Demands Stipe Miocic to Follow Current US President's Footsteps: ‘Needs to Be Joe Biden’d’

Tom Aspinall is encouraging Stipe Miocic to take a page from Joe Biden's book. Miocic is set to battle Jon Jones for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title, but his inclusion in the fight has sparked considerable debate among fans. Many are voicing their discontent over Miocic being part of the title match. Nevertheless, UFC president Dana White has shown his respect for the legendary fighter. He mentioned that while age may not favor Stipe Miocic, he believes in honoring him by offering this opportunity.

This is something that has not sat well with the UFC interim champion. Speaking to TNT Sports, Aspinall said, “Get Stipe out of there, Let’s be honest. The guy is 43 years old, he’s had a four-year layoff, and his last fight was a knockout loss. Granted, he’s an absolute legend in this sport. He’s the best heavyweight ever — like statistically, he’s the best heavyweight ever. But the guy needs to be pulled out of the race… The guy needs to be Joe Biden’d, mate. He’s too old. No one’s that interested anymore. And I respect Stipe a lot. Pull him out, stick me in. It’s right though, isn’t it? It is right.”

For context, the current US President, Joe Biden has withdrawn himself from the upcoming presidential election. This decision came right after the 81-year-old struggled to put his thoughts into words during a recent debate with former POTUS Donald Trump. Coming back to the UFC heavyweight division, Stipe Miocic will be turning 42 this August. He had his last match against Francis Ngannou back in 2021, where he lost via a devastating KO.

Dana White has further confirmed that Stipe Miocic will ‘definitely’ retire after his match with Jon Jones. This makes the booking all the more bewildering. If by chance Miocic happens to turn the tables and beat Jones, things will become all the more complicated for Tom Aspinall and the UFC heavyweight division. On the contrary, Aspinall’s is currently looking red hot.

After winning the interim title against Sergei Pavlovich, Aspinall faced the stern challenge of Curtis Blaydes. Many opined that Blaydes might manage to beat Aspinall to become the new undisputed title contender. But the English fighter looked a notch above his competition. Aspinall managed to knock out Blaydes in just a minute, further strengthening his chances of facing Jon Jones soon. With shots being fired by the UFC interim champion, it will be interesting to watch how things pan out in the future.

