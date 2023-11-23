Tom Aspinall explains why he asked former playboy model Nina Drama X-Rated question during their interview

Nina Maria has carved a niche for herself as one of the most entertaining mixed martial arts journalists, renowned for her humorous and unconventional questions to fighters.

She has had interviews with top UFC prospects like Jon Jones and Alexander Volkanovski, which she shares on her YouTube channel, "Nina Drama."

In a recent encounter during UFC 295, Nina interviewed Tom Aspinall before his title fight, where the unexpected took place. Aspinall threw an awkward and inappropriate question at Nina, asking, "Have you ever been fingered by an MMA fighter before?" The question momentarily left Nina speechless, but she replied with a playful "No," and both shared a laugh.

Upon realizing that the conversation might have been awkward, Tom clarified, saying, "I've seen some really weird questions on your Instagram, so I thought I'd just throw one in there."

The clip of the interview went viral on social media, leading to criticism directed at Aspinall for his question. Nina, however, intervened, explaining that Tom's question didn't offend her and was meant in a lighthearted manner. The incident added another layer of entertainment to Nina's reputation as a unique and humorous MMA journalist.

Tom Aspinall reacted to backlash for asking Nina Drama an inappropriate question

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently appeared on the latest episode of Fight Disciples, an interview series where he answered a lot of questions. The interviewer also asked him about the Nina Maria incident and the backlash he was getting for that.

Tom expressed, "That’s what we talked about off is she gets all these kind of mad questions, and then she asked me to want to ask her any question. So I thought I threw a weird one in that she asked me a weird question like am I participating in No Nut November.”

Aspinall further said, "It's not like we were talking about oh how do you think you’re going to get on the fight and I go do you ever get fingered by UFC fighter? It wasn’t like that. It wasn’t one of them.”

Aspinall further expressed he and Nina know each other and that she was asking him weird questions so he also has the right to ask her one.

Tom Aspinall recently won the co-main event and captured the UFC interim heavyweight championship at UFC 295.

