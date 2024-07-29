Tom Aspinall Must Stay Haunted by Previous Defeat Hopes Fighter Who Beat Rising MMA Star

Stuart Austin is the only man to beat Tom Aspinall fair and square in an MMA fight. While ‘Honey Badger’ has two more losses, those are down to technicalities as fans consensus believe.

An illegal 12-6 elbow and an injury are the other two defeats of Aspinall’s career. Austin, meanwhile, defeated Aspinall via submission in 2015. He has now reflected on the UFC interim heavyweight champion’s rise and also spoke about the defeat.

Stuart Austin speaks about Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall recently slammed critics of the UFC 304 stoppage against Curtis Blaydes. The Brit is having a meteoric rise and Aspinall is one of the biggest names in MMA at the moment.

Stuart Austin, another Brit, remains the only man to beat Aspinall fair and square and speaking about the interim UFC heavyweight champion, he told talkSPORT, “Yeah, he's doing great stuff and it's amazing. It's cool. I've got that win over him. I like to think he stays awake at night, haunted by it.”

Austin, however, doesn’t think Aspinall burns the midnight oil thinking about him. He said, “No, he doesn't care. He doesn't care about it. He doesn't think about me.”

Fans have already seen the storyline involving Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Austin, though, poured cold water over hopes that he could do something akin to Pereira and hunt Aspinall down in the UFC.

Rather, the Brit claimed he doesn’t feel the itch to compete anymore having emersed himself in MMA for 30 years. Austin is also 35 and doesn’t see himself getting into the UFC at this point in his career.

Austin said, “I don't think you understand how much I don't enjoy it anymore. I’m just at peace with it, man. It is what it is. He did it and I didn't. I genuinely don't worry about that.”

Austin holds a professional record of 18-8 and has fought in promotions like Bellator, PFL, Oktagon MMA, and more during his career.

Tom Aspinall wants Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall is focused on bigger things and is on the hunt for the undisputed heavyweight title. He called out Jon Jones following the impressive UFC 304 win against Curtis Blaydes.

Aspinall, since winning the interim title at UFC 295, has now defended it twice. He currently boasts a three fight winning streak, finishing all of those clashes in the first round.

Given his body of work in the UFC, it’s hard to deny his wish to fight for the undisputed title and Dana White has confirmed the Brit will be the back-up for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.