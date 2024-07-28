Tom Aspinall Proposes Heavyweight Championship Tournament Involving Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall has proposed a four-man heavyweight championship tournament involving Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. Aspinall, following his UFC 304 knockout win, came up with the unique idea.

‘Honey Badger’ pointed out that Jones is fighting Stipe Miocic for the undisputed title at UFC 309. He is ready to fight Pereira on the same card and the two winners eventually clash for the undisputed title.

Tom Aspinall wants Jon Jones and Alex Pereira in tournament

Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones following his UFC 304 win and eyes a title unification bout. However, if that doesn’t materialize, the Brit has another idea in mind.

Speaking during the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, he said, ''Here's a thought for you. I was thinking about this the other day. So they're saying Stipe (Miocic) and Jon Jones are gonna fight at MSG in November. Why don't we do a tournament? We'll do Jon, Stipe, Me, Alex (Pereira) and do a four-man tournament. Two fights in one night, and we'll see who the real heavyweight of the world is.”

Aspinall added, ''We've got the best heavyweight of all time, we've got the best MMA fighter of all time, we've got the light-heavyweight champion, and then we've got me who's a poxy interim champion, do you know what I mean?"

Advertisement

While Aspinall’s idea is music to fans’ ears, it’s unclear whether it would actually materialize. UFC CEO Dana White is skeptical of Alex Pereira moving up to heavyweight.

Despite Pereira’s heroics, White has previously suggested that the size difference between light-heavyweight and heavyweight is massive. It’s worth pointing out that former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones took off three years to bulk up for his heavyweight move.

Also Read: Tom Aspinall Abandons Petrol-Hand Joke After Kids Imitate on Social Media

Tom Aspinall’s thoughts on Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

Ahead of his UFC 304 fight against Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall was asked to share his take on Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. The Brit, always a classy individual, termed Jones as ‘very good’ and Pereira as ‘dangerous’.

Aspinall’s star is on the rise and alongside the likes of Jones and Pereira, he is one of the best fighters in the UFC at the moment. He has now defended the interim title once as well, making his case to fight for the undisputed title very clear.

Advertisement