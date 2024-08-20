Tom Aspinall Reacts To Dana White Constantly Talking About 'How Good Jon Jones Is': 'If He’s That Good, Let’s Fight'

UFC president Dana White is often documented praising heavyweight champion Jon Jones in every media appearance. Bones’ rival, Tom Aspinall, has thoughts on the matter. It seems like the interim champion disagrees with the 55-year-old’s constant flattery of the American fighter.

On the Believe You Me Podcast hosted by Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, Tom Aspinall goes off on Dana White and Jon Jones. The Englishman refuses to believe the UFC president in his argument of Bones being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

“They’re holding the belt hostage,” says Tom Aspinall. The British champion believes that the UFC is not giving him the opportunity to fight Jon Jones and potentially win the heavyweight belt off of him. He then addresses Dana White’s persistent dialogues about Bones being the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

He believes that the heavyweight champion loves the fact that the 55-year-old often sings his praises on multiple interviews and media appearances. “You’re talking about bantamweights, and Dana White flips it back and starts talking about how good Jon Jones is. I’m like, ‘Mate, if he’s that good, let’s fight,’” said Tom Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall claims he is taking the high road and not addressing Jon Jones behavior outside the octagon. The UFC heavyweight champion is known for several controversies, the most well-known one being his hit-and-run case of a pregnant woman. It seems like the interim champion does not want to engage himself in mentioning such incidents.

“It's well documented that Jon Jones isn't the best person in the world,” claims Tom Aspinall. He also goes on to refer to Bones’ multiple failed drug test controversies. The British champion says he looks up to Stipe Miocic more due to this very reason.

Tom Aspinall is officially the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. The Englishman claims he is willing to step in on an hour’s notice to fight either contender and emerge victorious. He believes Stone Cold to be his favorite over the American champion despite believing he should retire due to his old age.

Although Aspinall believes Jones has had an amazing career in light heavyweight, the same does not apply for his stint in the heavyweight division. The Brit cites Bones’ win over Ciryl Gane as a reason for this argument.

The UFC has been highly criticized with their choices of handling Jon Jones. The American champion was forced to withdraw from his fight against Stipe Miocic and has not defended the belt since. However, the two contenders are scheduled to face each other potentially in November of 2024.

Tom Aspinall’s recent victory against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 was a career-defining moment for the Englishman. The hype around the young interim champion has fans constantly demanding the UFC for a heavyweight clash between the two.

Although Jon Jones is favored to win against Stipe Miocic, the heavyweight champion is rumored to retire following this bout. This maneuver leaves Tom Aspinall in the dark, as he is the current interim champion.

How do you see the potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight going?