Tom Aspinall Responds To Dana White Naming Jon Jones Number One P4p Fighter In UFC: 'We're Coming For You'

Tom Aspinall recently responded to Dana White claiming Jon Jones is the number one pound-for-pound fighter. However, the Englishman left fans with a teaser. The interim champion reveals that he is going to upload a video onto his YouTube channel where he refutes the UFC president’s opinions.

The UFC interim heavyweight champion claims he is coming for Dana White and Jon Jones in his upcoming YouTube video. As Tom Aspinall has been demanding for a fight against Bones, it seems like the Englishman has a whole dossier of thoughts on why he should be fighting the undisputed champion.

Aspinall uploaded a video giving his thoughts on the highly successful UFC 305. Toward the end, the interim champ addressed Jon Jones and Dana White.

“This week, actually, we've got a cracking video coming out. We're going to clap back, clapping back. We're after Jon Jones,” said Tom Aspinall. The interim heavyweight champion then goes on to address Dana White and his thoughts on Bones being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

“You're going to find out this week. I'm going to reply to Dana White. I'm going to reply to Jon Jones. And we're coming for you, man. Jon Jones, we are coming for you on the channel,” said Tom Aspinall. Although the interim champion failed to give his thoughts on the matter, he left fans with a teaser of what he believes regarding Jon Jones being the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter.

The Englishman issues a final message to Jon Jones before his exit, saying, “We're coming for you in the octagon, as well,” said Aspinall addressing Jon Jones. This supposed teaser has fans anticipating what Tom actually believes on the matter.

Dana White is often known to praise Jon Jones in multiple media appearances . The UFC president often appears irate if fans or other personalities refute the accusation of Bones being the best pound-for-pound fighter. It seems like Tom Aspinall is also addressing the 55-year-old and his thoughts on the matter.

As for Jon Jones, it gives the impression that the UFC is stern about him fighting Stipe Miocic for his next fight. Although this is not confirmed, Dana White believes a fight between the two will take place no matter what.

Fans believe that the interim champion Tom Aspinall should be the one facing Jon Jones and not Stipe Miocic. Although the Brit has been demanding a fight against Bones, it seems like the UFC wants him to get through Stone Cold. However, it is rumored that the heavyweight champion is set to retire after his final bout, which leaves Aspinall in the dark.

Dana White, despite asserting Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, believes the winner will fight Tom Aspinall . However, with the aforementioned retirement plans, fans are on the edge about that fight. With Stone Cold’s current losing streak, the MMA community believes it is time that the Englishman faces the undisputed heavyweight champion to decide who the best contender in the division is.

